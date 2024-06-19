Disney Ends War With DeSantis but Begins New One With Florida Politics

Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) continues to make political contributions to both the Democratic and Republican Parties amidst an already controversial law debate.

Disney World Gives Away Thousands With New Political Contributions

After a two-year hiatus, the Walt Disney Co. has resumed political contributions in Florida, providing significant financial support to state lawmakers this spring. This move marks a gradual return to political donations, including to Republicans who supported the controversial law known as “Don’t Say Gay.” Before March 2022, Disney was a major political contributor in Florida.

However, contributions were suspended after then-CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed the law, which restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Critics argue that the law discriminates against LGBTQ individuals. Chapek condemned the legislation as “another challenge to basic human rights.” In retaliation for Disney’s stance, Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the bill into law, orchestrated a state takeover of the district providing government services to Walt Disney World. This led Disney to sue Florida, claiming political targeting.

A settlement in this legal battle was reached in March, coinciding with DeSantis’ softened rhetoric towards Disney. He even suggested potentially developing a fifth Disney theme park in Florida.

As of Tuesday, following the April and May campaign filing deadline, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts reported over $87,000 in in-kind contributions to political committees, mostly linked to lawmakers. These contributions did not include direct financial donations but services, products, and event space.

State Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Ocoee, noted that Disney’s headquarters in California has yet to authorize direct monetary contributions, focusing instead on in-kind support. The specific nature of these contributions remains undisclosed, though their economic value is reported. Among the notable contributions, the largest was $28,487 to Daley for Florida, supporting state Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs.

Additionally, $16,423 each was provided to People Above Politics, affiliated with state Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, and Florida Farmers and Ranchers United, associated with state Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City. Tomkow, alongside others benefiting from Disney’s contributions, voted for the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Further donations included $10,000 to Citizens for Solutions, chaired by state Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, and nearly $10,000 to Friends of Joe Gruters, the Republican state senator and former state GOP chair from Sarasota, both of whom also supported the bill.

Additionally, $6,212 was allocated to Keep Orange County Safe, managed by Tallahassee attorney Mark Herron. Over the past 28 years, Disney has contributed about $55 million to various political entities in Florida, including approximately $5 million in 2020 and over $2 million in the first two months of 2022 alone.

The resumption of Disney’s political contributions in Florida, mainly to lawmakers who supported the controversial “Parental Rights in Education Act,” also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, indicates a strategic shift in the company’s engagement with state politics.

This move comes after a two-year hiatus triggered by the backlash against the law, which critics argue discriminates against LGBTQ+ individuals. For Disney World, this means navigating a complex landscape where the company must balance its corporate interests with public perception and guest satisfaction.

Some guests could see the contributions as a pragmatic approach to maintaining favorable relations with state legislators, which is crucial for its parks’ smooth operation and expansion.

This includes potential future developments like the proposed fifth Disney theme park in Florida, which would require state cooperation and support. However, the decision might also provoke criticism from guests who oppose the law and view Disney’s contributions as contradictory to the company’s previous stance on human rights and inclusivity.

This could lead to a divided perception among Disney World visitors, with some viewing the company’s actions as a necessary evil in political maneuvering. In contrast, others may see it as a betrayal of the values Disney has publicly championed.

Disney World will need to carefully manage its public relations and communication strategies to address these varied perspectives. Transparent and consistent messaging about the company’s commitment to inclusivity and reasons for resuming political contributions will be crucial in shaping guest views and maintaining the brand’s positive image. For now, Disney continues to give money to those they feel will make the right changes in Florida for its citizens.