Ron DeSantis Greenlights Fifth Disney World Park with $17 Billion Investment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently struck a deal with Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) that will bring billions of dollars for expansion and growth to the parks. Could this mean a fifth park is going to House of Mouse in Orlando?

Ron DeSantis and his $17 Billion Deal with Disney World Could Mean a Fifth Park

Rumors of a fifth theme park at Walt Disney World in Central Florida have circulated for years. Now, there is promising news for those hoping these rumors will materialize. A potential development agreement between the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and The Walt Disney Company could pave the way for significant expansion. With Governor DeSantis pulling out of the 2024 Presidential Race, he has fully supported former President Donald Trump. He has set his sights on improving Florida legislature, the Republican Party, and now, assisting in ensuring the DeSantis appointees on the CFTOD board are doing their job with WDW and Florida law.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will hold a public hearing on Disney’s development plan next week, with a vote scheduled for June 15. This agreement would significantly improve relations between Disney and the tourism board, which Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration took control of last year. DeSantis appointed five members to the board, though two have since resigned. According to a statement from the tourism board, the current agreement outlines a $17 billion investment by Disney over the next 10 to 20 years.

“With Walt Disney World’s substantial investments, we anticipate economic growth, job creation, and support for local businesses, alongside environmental stewardship and workforce housing initiatives, benefiting Central Florida’s community,” said Stephanie Kopelousos, the district administrator, in a statement to the popular news site, Business Insider. The agreement mandates that Disney utilize local contractors for construction and that at least 50% of all construction work is awarded to Florida businesses. Additionally, Disney is required to fund “attainable” housing projects.

While Disney officials have not disclosed specific plans for the investment, an industry insider suggested to the Orlando Sentinel that a fifth theme park could be part of the expansion. Walt Disney World currently comprises four parks: Magic Kingdom (opened in 1971), EPCOT (1982), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (1989), and Animal Kingdom (1998). According to the Sentinel, during an earnings call in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger avoided directly addressing the possibility of a new Florida theme park.