Governor DeSantis’ Officially Backs 5th Disney World Park Build

It is no surprise that Disney and DeSantis have been at odds for years now after the Florida Governor took hold of Reedy Creek, stripping power from Disney and enacting the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and while the fight between the two is far from over, it seems DeSantis may be warming up to Disney a little more.

Previously, DeSantis took control of the administrative zone of Disney World in Orlando and installed new managers to oversee its operations, ending the company’s long-standing autonomy. When proposing the legislation, DeSantis mentioned the possibility of constructing a prison or a competing amusement park adjacent to Disney World. Although his remarks were initially perceived as humorous, Disney’s legal team informed the court this week that it reflected his intent to undermine the organization.

Disney’s lawyers believe DeSantis’ appointees “were publicly charged with using their land-use powers to undermine Disney’s interests and thereby exercising continuing control over Disney’s speech.”

“As examples, the Governor declared that his Board could approve the use of property adjacent to Disney’s to construct a state prison or develop a rival theme park.” the filing said. “The injuries caused by exercising unlawful appointment power plainly would be redressed by a court order invalidating the reorganization laws and directing the Governor to rescind his legally impermissible appointments.”

DeSantis even stated that he could build a state prison next to Disney and wanted to add toll roads at the entrances into the park, which would mean that every guest and cast member would have to pay to just drive on the grounds of Disney, during the theme park’s economy with an unnecessary charge.

While DeSantis’ stance on Disney turned him into the villain of Mickey Mouse’s story, now his tune is seemingly starting to change.

During a press briefing yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the recent settlement between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Governor DeSantis conveyed his message thoughtfully, framing the agreement as mutually beneficial for both the state of Florida and Disney. He emphasized the improved cooperation between the Board and Disney, particularly as Disney proceeds with its expansion plans in Florida’s parks.

Interestingly enough, he also shared his support for a 5th gate at Walt Disney World.

Right now, Disney is home to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as two water parks, Disney Springs, and over 25 resorts.

Regardless of DeSantis’ opinion on Disney, he cannot deny that Disney, which has fueled Florida’s economy, tourism and small businesses for more than half a century, generated the following across the year: $40.3 billion in total statewide economic impact. 263,000 direct and indirect jobs – 1 out of every 32 jobs in the state in 2023.

So, DeSantis needs to work with Disney rather than fight against it in order to have a successful State, which is his goal as the governor.

While DeSantis did not confirm these plans, he brought up that Disney needed a fifth gate to compete with Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.

“You look at Universal, they’re doing the Epic Universe. It’s going to be a huge huge game changer for this region. I got to think Disney would have an interest in maybe offering another one”, DeSantis said. “The district will be ready to negotiate something to be able to be good for the state of Florida, be good for jobs, be good for all those things.”

The Governor continued, “I just think with the new Universal park, I mean I think it’s just gonna be a huge game changer. It’s bigger than their other two parks combined. I mean like imagine that footprint, that’s pretty huge. And so I gotta think that Disney would wanna answer that to be able to kinda keep up with the competition.”

This kind of talk is certainly much more optimistic and supportive than we have previously seen with the Governor, which is a huge step for Disney.

This idea of a fifth gate at Disney is one that has been discussed by fans for a long time now; recently, Bob Iger was asked about the $60 billion budget for their theme parks, resorts, and experiences division (including Disney Cruise Line), which is set to be spent over the next 10 years, with the goal of expansion and increased capacity in mind.

Iger was asked about a possible fifth gate, and while he tip-toed around the question, noting that he cannot yet share where all the funds will be allocated, he did not deny the option of adding a new gate. If a new theme park is in the pipeline, that would likely be a big announcement reserved for the D23 expo this summer, where many theme park announcements will be made.

What do you think of Disney building out a new theme park?