Update: Disney Exposes Homeless Employees to DeSantis’ New Illegal Policy, Reports Weigh In

Lots of controversy has surrounded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ new homeless bill, which essentially now bans homeless Floridians from sleeping on the streets or in an undesignated area. The discussion around the bill has now pulled in Disney, as cast members who reportedly sleep in their car, and there are many, will also be affected.

New Homeless Ban in Florida

As noted by the Florida government website, on March 20, 2024, “Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1365 to keep Florida’s streets safe”. According to the site, ” This legislation requires counties to ensure that homeless individuals receive the mental health and drug addiction services they need while residing in a designated location off our public streets, prioritizing public safety.”

Now, there will be designated areas in which homeless people are meant to stay, for up to a year. Those staying in those designated are not allowed to bring drugs or alcohol into the perimeter. If they do, they will be removed. The Florida government has noted that they are aware this is not a good way to eliminate the homeless issue in Florida, but it is a start.

“Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life like we see in states like New York and California,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

Below is a further in-depth understanding as to what this new bill entails and what protocols DeSantis has put in place as a contingency.

Under HB 1365:

Homeless individuals are prohibited from camping on city streets, sidewalks, and parks—and instead placed in temporary shelters monitored by law enforcement agencies.

The state of Florida has the enforcement tools needed to ensure local governments comply.

Homeless shelters will require occupants to not use drugs.

These shelters will also include substance abuse and mental health treatments.

HB 1365 also provides alternatives for when homeless shelters have reached max capacity.

It directs the Department of Children and Families to authorize temporary campsites that do the following: Maintain sanitation, including access to clean and operable restrooms and running water. Provide access to substance abuse and mental health treatment resources through coordination with the regional managing entity. Prohibit illegal substance use and alcohol use on the property and enforce this prohibition.



Homelessness at Walt Disney World

We at Inside the Magic have been covering the progress of this new bill, and, most recently, shared how it will affect cast members.

In 2023, there were large protests from Disney cast members asking the company to pay them a living wage. During these protests, we saw signs that indicated cast members were not able to afford food, the cost of living in Orlando, formula to feed their kids, or medical care. Many of these cast members also highlighted that they were homeless and living out of their car while working for Disney (many of which full-time, or with multiple jobs).

Jessica (@tremainetok), a former Disney cast member, has been very vocal about working for Disney while homeless, sharing her experience of what it was like to work 40+ hours per week and still not be able to afford rent. She said, “Disney World cast members have had a homelessness and food insecurity problem for decades”.

The comments on this video only further prove the fact that there are many homeless or near homeless cast members, with current cast members noting they are only one paycheck away from not being able to pay rent. Many also noted that the inflation in Orlando has been egregious over the past few years, with $2,500 per month becoming the norm.

According to Nuembo, “A family of four estimated monthly costs are 4,083.1$ without rent”, in Orlando, Florida, living conservatively.

Now, according to Fox, “Under the terms of the agreement, new and existing WDW cast members will be entitled to a $17-an-hour salary, while current cast members will receive a minimum of $18 an hour.”

“Our cast members have always been at the heart of the Walt Disney World experience, and we are thrilled that, with the support of the union, they have overwhelmingly approved this new five-year agreement that significantly increases wages, alongside our leading benefits program that includes affordable medical coverage and more,” Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement.

Guests Weigh In: Should Disney Help Out Their Homeless Cast Members?

In our recent article highlighting that “Hundreds report living in their cars, delaying medical care, skipping meals, and resorting to sex work to survive”, we have seen hundreds of opinions roll in, in regard to Disney cast members being possibly affected by this new homeless bill. Many of which are focused with a negative outlook on Disney, wondering why there is such a large homeless issue with cast members.

Gary said, “Why are Disney full-time employees homeless? Doesn’t Disney pay enough for their employees to afford a home or an apartment?

I am sure Disney guests would not appreciate human feces in the parking lot and on the sidewalk. Look at Disney practices, not at the Florida legislature.”

Aaron noted that this is likely an issue that will affect all theme park workers, including team members at Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando, “What percentage of SeaWorld and Universal Studios employees are homeless? If it is the same or more then it sounds like an economy issue, People trying (or not trying) to live beyond their means. If the other theme park employees experience less homelessness, as I suspect, then Disney parks need to pay more.”

Raymond commented that DeSantis needs to do more than “hide” the homeless: “Instead of hiding the homeless, Florida governor should get laws that promote affordable housing and employment. What a shame.”

Sandra brought up the fact that Disney is only climbing in cost, “They overcharge families, making it unaffordable for some, then underpay staff to the point of homelessness and sex work?! Who is reaping the benefits?” Disney will be raising the price for tickets in 2025, which currently can cost guests up to $184 per person per day for entry into Magic Kingdom, which we will see on this upcoming Easter holiday. During spring break, Disney has also hit their 2024 record-high for Disney Genie+, a service that used to be free but now is costing guests up to $35 to use the Lightning Lane for 2-3 attractions.

Homelessness Dominating Orlando

As reported by the Daily Mail, thousands are living homeless near Disney. The publication wrote, “But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty. Along the busy US Route 192 that runs past the direction of the theme park, dozens of brightly-painted motels line the highway and desperate families and single residents who are falling through the cracks.”

The report continues, “Tented encampments are springing up nearby, while in historic downtown Kissimmee people are living in their cars or in bus shelters.

Among them are the newly homeless locals, hit by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw them lose their modest apartments when their finances couldn’t recover from job losses.

Others are newcomers that moved to the Sunshine State believing their lives would improve in an area dominated by Disney’s wealthy economy, only to find rocketing rent prices beyond their reach.”

On a scorching May day with the temperature hitting 96F, 50-year-old Steve Rumph finds himself parked at a Wawa gas station along the freeway, seeking refuge in his worn-out 2006 Lincoln Towncar.

Rumph, once an avid marathon runner, shared that he holds a degree in criminal justice and briefly attended law school before stepping away due to personal matters. Additionally, he grapples with a severe leg injury that severely hampers his mobility.

“I had no choice. It was live in the car or nothing. I’d lost everything,’ he said, talking with resignation and a sense of acceptance. ‘My girlfriend didn’t want to live in the Lincoln so she ended up going to a homeless camp. ‘I had stayed at the Paradise Inn but I was disgusted with my room. There were cockroaches everywhere, mold on the bed and large stains on the mattress. There were even large gaps under the door where lizards or spiders or anything could come in during the night. ‘They gave me what they called the cheap rate of $1,200. But it was a waste of money. I feel comfortable in my car. It’s a nicer place to be than a motel like that.”

Rumph even noted that he was starting to sell his own plasma for money.

In a Library parking lot near Disney, rests a weather-beaten blue Chevrolet Impala, sheltered by the shade of a nearby tree. One of its wheels is a temporary donut spare. This Chevrolet serves as the residence for a family of four including Breanna Major, 23, husband Derrick Spencer and their children Kryson, four and Ke-Aula, three.

“We came to Kissimmee to have a fresh start. To see what it had to offer,’ said Breanna. ‘Trying to spot different places that would be suitable for a family. Trying to find great schools to put the kids in, find great jobs. We’ve been trying to find an apartment, but not having a stable income has put that on the back burner. We’ve had to live for today and wait for what happens tomorrow. Our priority is trying to make sure we have food and be able to clean ourselves, to be able to function like a normal person. The little money we do make is already gone.’ We’ve been in this parking lot for about a month now, under the same tree for shade. Although our car is now really working right now,’ she said. Our radiator is leaking, so it’s running hot and overheating and then the battery is consistently dying. It has AC but we don’t use it because that means using gas. So we are going to sit here in the parking lot and try to figure out a game plan to help save money a little bit faster.”

Overall, there seems to be a strong debate over what Florida and Disney should do. Regardless of the opinions expressed, “As of October 1, 2024, homeless Floridians are banned from camping or sleeping in public places.”

What do you think of this new homeless bill? Do you think Disney needs to do more for its cast members?