‘The Lion King’ Shared Cinematic Universe: Movies, TV Shows, and More Explained

The Lion King is about to “take its place” among the stars — and by stars, we mean shared cinematic universes.

Some 10 or so years ago, the term “cinematic universe” or “shared cinematic universe” wouldn’t have meant a great deal to anyone. Now, you could say it’s part of the great “circle of life” — at least where all things media entertainment are concerned.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) certainly paved the way for many other film franchises to follow suit. DC wasted no time (which was part of the first DC Universe’s problem), and neither did Legendary’s MonsterVerse (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, etc.).

Even Star Wars has since adopted this new and highly lucrative format of “branching out” via interconnected storytelling. Not that it was ever a stranger to other mediums of storytelling, but these days, everything the faraway galaxy churns out is interconnected.

But shared cinematic universes don’t just consist of movies and shows (and other tie-ins) that are interconnected canonically (see Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — what a tangled web that weaves). Now, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the latest to undergo this treatment.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Of course, the upcoming sequel Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) will take place in the same universe as the 2019 film The Lion King, the “live-action” reboot of the 1994 Disney classic. The animated side of the franchise (including the sequels and TV shows) is unrelated.

However, a “shared cinematic universe” is also a relatively loose term. While most are comprised of interconnected “canon” stories, there’s plenty of flexibility. The term can also encompass a variety of stories, some of which aren’t related from a continuity perspective.

As such, when Mufasa finally “takes its place” in theaters later this year, The Lion King franchise will be crowned a shared cinematic universe; tallying in at five movies (three of them animated, two live action), a television series, and a musical stage play.

The Lion King (2019) Success

However, while you might not agree that the long-running franchise will qualify just because there’s a new film in the latest Lion King timeline, Mufasa is also likely the first of several intended follow-ups to the 2019 box office beast, which grossed $1.6B worldwide.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King (2019) transformed the 1994 animated classic into a “live-action” film using ground-breaking photorealistic CGI, bringing to life characters like Simba (Donald Glover), Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter), Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Timon (Billy Eichner), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), Rafiki (John Kani), Zazu (John Oliver), and Mufasa (James Earl Jones) in ways never thought possible.

The Lion King also broke several records, becoming the highest-grossing Disney remake to date, the second-highest-grossing film of 2019, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, and the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time (although, as of June, 2024, it currently sits in ninth place).

While it wasn’t met with the most positive reception from fans and critics, who weren’t happy with the fact that the film is almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original, the film, which cost between $250–260M, remains the most expensive Disney live-action remake. Many have also criticized the fact that its characters are unable to emote like their 1994 counterparts due to their realistic designs.

Other accolades included nominations for Best Animated Feature Film and Original Song categories at the 77th Golden Globe Awards and 25th Critics’ Choice Awards. Additionally, the film was nominated at 73rd British Academy Film Awards and 92nd Academy Awards for visual effects. Regardless of the criticism surrounding the animals’ expressions — or lack thereof — one can’t deny the sheer majesty on display where the VFX are concerned.

Either way, a sequel was inevitable. However, Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa will take place both before and after the events of 2019’s The Lion King, following the story of a young Mufasa (told by a present-day Rafiki) as the cub embarks on an adventure through the Pride Lands and beyond.

Per Walt Disney Pictures, the upcoming film “enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.”

The story will be “told in flashbacks,” introducing a young Mufasa “as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline,” an encounter that “sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny,” adding that “bonds will be tested” as the characters “work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

So, with a new “Lion King” heading for theaters where the IP will undoubtedly reclaim its throne once again, and with the original 1994 animated film turning 30 this year, there’s no better time to look back at the entire franchise so far, which includes four animated movies, two animated shows, a live-action movie, and a stage play.

A History of The Lion King

The Lion King (1994)

1994’s The Lion King is a timeless Disney animated classic. It follows the journey of Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), a lion cub who’s forced to abandon his home in the Pride Lands when his wicked uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons) kills his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones).

Years later, after hiding out in the jungle with meerkat Timon (Nathan Lane) and warthog Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), Simba (Matthew Broderick) realizes that he must return home — now a barren wasteland under Scar’s rule — and claim his rightful place as ruler of the Pride Lands.

The Lion King (1994) grossed $968.4M worldwide against a budget of $45M, and became the highest-grossing film of 1994 and the second-highest-grossing film of all time, while receiving two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The film was praised by critics for its themes, animation, and music.

The Lion King’s Timon and Pumbaa

Unsurprisingly, following the success of The Lion King, the iconic meerkat and warthog duo Timon and Pumbaa got their own animated television series, which aired from 1995 to 1999. The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa (1995 — 1999) is a slapstick buddy comedy-style series in which the the titular characters live out their “problem-free” philosophy “Hakuna Matata.”

It sees the return of other well-known characters such as Simba (Cam Clarke), Zazu (Edward Hibbert), Rafiki (Robert Guillaume) and the hyena trio Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed (Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen, and Jim Cummings, respectively), as well as several new characters.

Ernie Sabella reprises his role as Pumbaa, however, Nathan Lane only voices Timon in 10 episodes, and is replaced by Quinton Flynn in Season 1 and Kevin Schon in Seasons 2 — 3.

Interestingly, Timon & Pumbaa is the only installment in the franchise to feature humans.

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

Undeservedly, the 1994 film got a straight-to-video musical sequel titled The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998). This time, the story focuses on Kiara (Michelle Horn/Neve Campbell), the daughter of Simba (Matthew Broderick) and Nala (Moira Kelly).

Whereas the first film is inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Simba’s Pride admittedly takes inspiration from Romeo and Juliet, as Kiara falls in love with Kovu (Jason Marsden/Ryan O’Donohue), the member of a banished pride once loyal to Scar (voiced by Jim Cummings).

The film received mixed reviews from critics, however, since its release, it has gained something of a cult-classic status within the fandom.

The Lion King 1½

The Lion King 1½ (known internationally as The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata) is a 2004 direct-to-video musical sequel. However, we use the word “sequel” loosely, because this is more of a Timon-and-Pumbaa-led parody of the 1994 film than a true follow-up, acting as more of a movie adaptation of the iconic duo’s animated television series, hence the “1½.”

Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella reprise their roles as the meerkat and warthog in question, this time in a “retelling” of the events of the first film from their perspective, albeit through a comical lens, offering a slapstick-inspired take on Simba’s journey from cub to king.

The sequel received mostly positive reviews for its unique perspective on the original film, however, whether or not it’s actually “canon” remains in question.

Disney’s The Lion King Musical

The Lion King (1997) is also an award-winning stage musical that continues to sell out theaters worldwide. With music by the legendary Elton John, who also wrote, composed, and performed all the songs for the 1994 film, the live adaptation features actors in animal costumes and puppets, as well as a mixture of both.

The musical re-creates the beloved Disney classic for the stage, while featuring iconic songs from the film including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”, “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata,” and the main title theme “Circle of Life.”

It also features the song “He Lives in You” (also known as “They Live in You”) which was created for “Rhythm of the Pride Lands,” an album inspired by the original film, and also used in the 1998 sequel, Simba’s Pride.

27 years after its debut, during which time The Lion King musical has continued to wow theatergoers, critics, and fans alike with countless performances, it’s still running, and to date has grossed over $1.9B on Broadway alone.

You’ll definitely “feel the love” of the 1994 film in this epic musical.

Visit the official website for information and tickets.

The Lion Guard

The second animated television series in The Lion King universe is Disney’s The Lion Guard (2015 — 2019), which started with the feature-length animated film The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar in 2015.

The show, which lasted for three seasons, is intended to bridge the gap between the 1994 film and its sequel The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, focusing on five characters who have sworn to protect the Pride Lands from all sorts of dangers: Kion (Max Charles), Bunga (Joshua Rush), Ono (Atticus Shaffer), Fuli (Diamond White), and Beshte (Dusan Brown).

Several characters from previous installments also appear, such as Kiara (Eden Riegel), Kovu (Jason Marsden), Kion (Max Charles), Vitani (Lacey Chabert), Nuka (Andy Dick), Zira (Nika Futterman), Simba (Rob Lowe), Nala (Gabrielle Union), Timon (Kevin Schon), Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), Rafiki (Khary Payton), Zazu (Jeff Bennett), Mufasa (James Earl Jones/Gary Anthony Williams), and Scar (David Oyelowo).

The Lion Guard received mostly positive reviews from viewers.

The Lion King (2019)

The 2019 remake of the 1994 animated film hardly came as a surprise. Following the success of 2016’s live-action The Jungle Book, it was only a matter of time before The Lion King underwent the same treatment (although many continue to argue that the film isn’t technically live action).

On a budget of $175–177M, The Jungle Book grossed just shy of a billion dollars worldwide, forcing director Jon Favreau back into the throne — willingly, we might add — for The Lion King remake.

In addition to all the iconic songs from the original, the remake features new scores from Hans Zimmer (who also composed the 1994 film) and a new song titled “Spirit” by world-famous musician Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who plays Nala in the film. She also produced and curated an album titled “The Lion King: The Gift,” which featured several new tracks.

Elton John also returned to rework several songs he composed for the original.

The Lion King (2019) stars Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), John Kani (Rafiki), John Oliver (Zazu), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), and James Earl Jones (Mufasa).

Now, here’s how we’d rank all the above installments, including both television shows and the musical stage play, from worst to best:

The Lion Guard

Being at the bottom of the pile doesn’t mean we think The Lion Guard isn’t worth the watch, but while it slots in nicely between the 1994 film and its 1998 sequel, it doesn’t really offer fans all that much to feast on in terms of compelling storytelling.

The Lion King 1½

Following suit is the aptly-named The Lion King 1½. While there’s plenty of fun to be had watching Timon and Pumbaa tell, in their own words, the events of the original film, it’s not to be taken at all seriously. The film’s unique spin is both a major pro and a major con.

The Lion King’s Timon and Pumbaa

While Timon and Pumbaa is even “spoof-ier” than the movie version it inspired, one can see how these shorts ingeniously capitalized on the original film’s most memorable characters. Of course, they’re all memorable, but Timon and Pumbaa were always a great double act.

The Lion King (2019)

There will be many fans who’ll scoff at seeing the live-action remake so low in our rankings — well, exactly at the midway point, at least — but the truth is that, despite being a remarkable visual feat, somehow it still feels like a cheap imitation of its 2D-animated predecessor.

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

Simba’s Pride might be the most underrated entry in The Lion King saga. While far from perfect, and criminally not given the treatment in quality it so deserved, the direct-to-video sequel at least attempts to craft a half-decent story in the aftermath of its predecessor.

Disney’s The Lion King Musical

If we had to pick between this retelling of the 1994 film and the 2019 version, the musical stage play is a no-brainer. Of course, like many musicals, this requires an even bigger suspension of disbelief, but you’ll be swept away to the Pride Lands all the same.

The Lion King (1994)

Would we have gotten away with putting any other installment at the top of Pride Rock? The Lion King (1994) is one of the greatest Disney animated classics of all time, alongside other treasured movies from the House of Mouse’s golden era like Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Upcoming Lion King Projects

Mufasa

Last year, Mufasa director Barry Jenkins talked about the possibility of there being more movies beyond the sequel, saying, “There’s a lot of room to run if we find the right stories.” However, there has been no update on this since, although it’s likely that Disney is waiting to see how the film performs at the box office before moving forward with more projects.

Watch the trailer for Mufasa below, per Walt Disney Studios:

Mufasa: The Lion King sees the return of John Kani/Kagiso Lediga (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Newcomers include Aaron Pierre/Braelyn Rankins (Mufasa), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), and Kelvin Harrison Jr./Theo Somolu (Taka/Scar),

Additionally, Kagiso Lediga, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, and Dominique Jennings have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The film will be released on December 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, the original film, which turns 30 this year, is returning to theaters on July 12.

Are you excited about Mufasa? Would you like to see even more Lion King sequels and prequels in the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!