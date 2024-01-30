After Years as Mufasa, Disney Replaces James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones easily has one of the most recognizable and iconic voices in the entertainment industry. However, after a lengthy and decorated career, one of his most iconic roles is being reimagined by Aaron Pierre in the upcoming sequel to The Lion King (2019), Mufasa.

Next to characters like the infamous Darth Vader of Star Wars fame, Mufasa is one of Jones’ most unforgettable roles. Jones was so instrumental in bringing the patriarch of Pride Rock to life that he later reprised the role for other appearances in Disney’s media, including Jon Favreau’s live-action remake, but things are about to change with the upcoming pre-sequel.

Having recently been cast as Malcolm X in the upcoming MLK/X on Disney+, Aaron Pierre will assume the titular role made famous by Jones in the 1994 animated film. While this is indeed a different side to Mufasa, the actor undoubtedly has a massive set of pawprints to fill.

Mufasa: Return to Pride Rock

Collider’s coverage of the announcement previously described the film as something akin to The Godfather Part II, a story told in both real time and flashbacks. However, the description of the trailer seen at Disney’s D23 suggests something more like a traditional prequel. Either way, Mufasa’s origins are the project’s centerpiece, and Aaron Pierre leads the cast in a new take on a familiar setting.

While the remake was met with box office success and mixed emotions from viewers, one thing that the film did right was bring back the original king of Pride Rock. Once again, James Earl Jones gave life to an already familiar character, setting the bar ridiculously high for his successor.

The Hollywood Reporter recently shared Pierre’s reaction to the new role and reported the actor’s response. According to the report, his version of the character relies heavily on Jones’ influence. The account reads,

“It’s a surreal moment for Pierre, who was born the year the first Lion King came out and counts original Mufasa voice actor James Earl Jones as an inspiration, frequently watching old clips of his Tony-winning portrayal of Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences. “I’ve never spoken with him,” Pierre says of the 93-year-old actor. “So if you can arrange that, I would be deeply grateful.”

Since the new film is a prequel, a younger Mufasa is mandatory, but that still might take some nostalgic fans by surprise. The development also comes after Jones’ retirement announcement from the role of Darth Vader, a part he had played across media for decades.

Nostalgia aside, Mufasa presents a perfect opportunity to take a familiar character in a new direction. With many audiences complaining about Disney’s lack of original storytelling, this passing of the torch might be a step in the right direction. All fans can do now is wait and see what happens.

Do you have high hopes for Mufasa and his successor?