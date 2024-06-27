Emergency Update: Historic Flooding Causes Theme Park To Shut Down, No Refunds for Guests

This week, the Midwest has seen historic rain storms, which have caused once-in-a-century flooding around parts of the region. Parts of Minnesota have seen 100-year flooding, and infrastructure has started to fail as a result.

According to CNN, at least two people are now confirmed dead, and hundreds of people have lost their homes. However, in Southern Minnesota, many residents are watching the Rapidan Dam.

The Rapidan Dam was built in the early 1900s and was found to be in a “state of disrepair” in a 2021 study. Water has started flowing around the dam, flooding areas near the Blue Earth River. That water is flowing downriver into the Minnesota River now.

The Valleyfair Amusement Park is located on Blue Lake and the Minnesota River. Due to this historic flooding, parts of ValleyFair, including the theme park’s parking area, have flooded and are unavailable to guests.

Due to the parking lot flooding, Valleyfair Amusement Park does not offer parking. The park remains open, but guests must park offsite and take a shuttle bus to the park entrance.

The Valleyfair flooding has also shut down three of the park’s most popular rides. Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade will not be available to guests.

Despite the flooding, Valleyfair remains open. According to its website, the “majority of the park is above the flooding and will remain open.”

There is more bad news for guests. Valleyfair will not offer refunds due to “weather” unless guests purchase ticket insurance when purchasing their tickets. Despite that, guests can select a day later in the summer that is similarly priced to return to the theme park.

Guests parking offsite will not have to pay for parking. The theme park encourages guests to take MVTA buses rather than drive, as their offsite parking areas are limited.

Guests must also know they cannot re-enter the park if they leave, and all tickets must be purchased in advance. Valleyfair will not sell walk-up tickets while dealing with the flood water.

The Minnesota River is expected to crest on Saturday; however, rain is forecast for Friday and Monday. Valleyfair said that they don’t know how long it will take for the floodwater to leave the affected areas, and much of that will depend on the weather.

