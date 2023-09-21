Disney World Flooding Kills Multiple Attractions

The rain and flooding simply won’t stop some Disney World guests, no matter how bad it may be.

Experiencing Walt Disney World Resort in the rain is a unique and memorable adventure. While many visitors hope for clear skies and sunshine during their visit to the magical kingdom, unexpected rain showers can add a special charm to the experience. The rain can transform the atmosphere in the park, with the sound of raindrops on rooftops, leaves, and umbrellas creating a soothing and almost ethereal ambiance. It’s a departure from the usual hustle and bustle, offering a more relaxed and enchanting setting.

One of the advantages of rainy days at Disney World is that the crowds tend to be smaller. Rain often discourages some visitors, so you may find shorter lines for attractions and fewer people in the park. This can lead to a more enjoyable and stress-free experience, allowing you to explore the rides and shows with ease.

If you didn’t pack rain gear, don’t worry. Disney conveniently sells ponchos and umbrellas throughout the park, often featuring Disney-themed designs. These can add a touch of fun to your rainy-day adventure.

While experiencing Disney in the rain is something that most Disney Adults have done many times, there have been more reports of flooding as of late. Viral TikToks and social media posts have shown areas of Disney theme parks– including Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT– essentially underwater in some areas. Guests have been spotted taking off their shoes and trudging through the park barefooted as they attempt to continue to make their way through “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

In addition, the flooding has made its way inside some attractions from time to time. Multiple reports have confirmed that flooding has affected rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Journey of the Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

As most understand, the weather in Florida is completely unpredictable. On Wednesday, many Disney guests saw that on complete display. While guests were met with sunny skies and hot temperatures in the morning through the early afternoon, it quickly became a drenching rainstorm.

Rain lasted from around 5:00 p.m. through park close, but that didn’t stop many from experiencing the Disney attractions that were available to them. Of course, the rain and flooding still led to many attractions being closed. Test Track at EPCOT was closed down, and others like Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and many more at Magic Kingdom, including Tom Sawyer Island, Tomorrowland Speedway, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Jungle Cruise were all closed down.

While parts of the theme parks were flooded, it doesn’t seem that there were any lasting effects that affected attractions.

While some of these attractions were shut down, and guests couldn’t experience them, the good news is that the other attractions essentially had no wait times. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was essentially a walk-on, and Frozen Ever After only had a wait time of 10 minutes, which is absolutely incredible compared to normal crowds and days where the wait times typically soar to higher than 60-75 minutes.

