Disney World Under Water After Deep Flood

Walt Disney World Resort might be The Most Magical Place on Earth but at the end of the day… it’s still in Central Florida. Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs are often subjected to inclement weather, from casual rain showers to hurricanes! Multiple Guests shared their experiences dealing with a severe Walt Disney World flood this week.

On Monday, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was the most impacted by thunderstorms, with multiple rides closing following a severe weather alert. But another storm descended on EPCOT Guests on Sunday evening.

@magicbandsandtrashcans shared this video of himself splashing through inches-deep floodwater in the World Showcase. The Guest tried to clear a drain to help with flooding:

“Oh, god, it’s like calf deep,” the Guest said. “…I kicked the drain open, though. I did my due diligence.”

Believe it or not, this wasn’t the worst flooding.

“Security was across [sic.] the way blocking off an even deeper flooded spot,” the Guest added. “…The puddles can get pretty serious.”

Over in the World Celebration neighborhood, dozens of Guests were trapped under Spaceship Earth. @chris_teeee posted this TikTok of the high-speed winds pummelling Guests:

“Just a casual mini tornado rolling through Spaceship Earth,” the Guest wrote.

“Winds are always crazy under Spaceship Earth during storms,” @stoshields commented.

But according to the Guest, the lightning was worse. Guests were protected by the metal structure, which has been struck by lightning during previous storms.

