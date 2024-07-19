“Awful” Fight Breaks Out in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Guests Reportedly Kicked out by Police

A fight reportedly broke out in Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is given the title of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for a variety of reasons, mostly for its wide assortment of rides and attractions. Guests can get lost in their own fairytale or Star Wars adventures as they explore each of the four theme parks, the two water parks, and Disney’s massive outdoor shopping and dining area known as Disney Springs.

However, the magic fades from time to time, even at Disney World, with a fight breaking out near Magic Kingdom park over the weekend.

On Reddit, a guest recently shared their account of a fight that occurred near the Magic Kingdom. Guests were riding the ferry on the way back from the park when a physical altercation broke out on the boat.

“It was awful and super frustrating,” said the guest. “Why are people like this?”

The guest claims they were stuck on the ferry for roughly 15 minutes before they were let off due to the incident. Cops then reportedly escorted the brawlers out.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight or what happened to those involved. Typically, guests caught engaging in such behavior are removed and issued bans from the parks.

This is far from the first time a physical altercation has broken out at the Walt Disney World Resort, with several incidents going viral on social media over the last few years.

One of the most infamous aletrcations took place in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom, with multiple guests starting an intense brawl. Two families reportedly started fighting after a member of one of the parties jumped back in line at an attraction.

Guests punched, kicked, and attacked each other right in the middle of Fantasyland, with the incident eventually making its way to national news.

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy. But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security??

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy. But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security?? pic.twitter.com/rKnRAgFef2 — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) July 21, 2022

Other notable incidents include a guest screaming and hopping off a ride at EPCOT, with a video of the incident also going viral on social media. The guest was reportedly intoxicated and could be seen standing up toward the end of the Gran Fiesta Tour, a small boat ride found in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

The guests scream and yell at other guests and Disney World cast members as they make their way off the attraction by themselves.

While each situation is handled differently, guests often receive bans from Disney, which temporarily or permanently prevent them from entering the theme parks.

The same can be said for the Disneyland Resort, which has also seen several physical altercations recently. Earlier this year, a fight broke out in the line for Incredicoaster, a popular roller coaster located at the resort’s California Adventure Park.

In other Disneyland news, the Anahiam resort is currently facing strike threats from cast members, which could possibly shut down the resort entirely. Thousand of unionized cast members voted yes on a strike authorization, with a planned demonstration taking place near the resort.

Stay tuned here for more Walt Disney World news updates.