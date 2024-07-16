Disney Blocks Guests From Fireworks Amid Safety Risk and Overcrowding Concerns

A Disney theme park enacted new safety protocols.

Everyone knows that the Disneyland Resort in California is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Disneyland is the top choice for many theme park fans, featuring a large selection of iconic rides and attractions, as well as several world-class restaurants and live shows.

However, the fun and magic extend worldwide, with multiple Disney parks and resorts being built around the globe.

There are 12 different Disney theme parks spread across three continents and four countries. Each location features its own unique twist on the Disney theme park experience, but many consider Disneyland Paris to be the most visually stunning.

Disneyland Paris also offers live shows and nighttime spectaculars, and the resort has implemented extra safety measures to ensure guests remain out of harm’s way during Bastille Day celebrations.

Disney Blocks Firework Viewing Spot From Guests

Bastille Day is France’s national day, commemorating the 1989 Storming of the Bastille. It is celebrated annually on July 14, and the Disneyland Paris Resort sees an influx of guests due to the holiday.

Several fireworks viewing spots were blocked to ensure guests’ safety during this time. Tarps were installed over the weekend to prevent guests from watching Bastille Day fireworks and the resort’s drone show while on the walkway to Discoveryland.

This was confirmed and reported by DLP Report, a popular source for Disneyland Paris Resort news.

Tarps have been installed to prevent Guests from watching the Bastille Day fireworks and drone show from the walkway to Discoveryland due to the overcrowding risk.

This temporary change was made to protect guests on the walkway and prevent overcrowding in these areas, which could easily form bottlenecks.

Nighttime shows are a big deal at Disneyland Paris, with the resort breaking a world record earlier this week. A jaw-dropping total of 1,571 drones came together to create a giant Mickey Mouse head over Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in Paris, setting a Guinness World Record for the “largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones”

The Disneyland Paris Resort is home to a vast collection of attractions, ranging from dark rides to thrilling and intense roller coasters. For a more classic experience, guests can head over to Disneyland Park, where some of Disney’s most legendary and infamous rides are found, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and “it’s a small world.”

The resort’s second park, Walt Disney Studios, is home to several one-of-a-kind experiences, such as Crush’s Coater, a roller coaster themed to Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003), RC Racer, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced that Walt Disney Studios would receive a new name as part of the parks’ ongoing transformation, which started years ago.

Once World of Frozen expansion opens, Walt Disney Studios will be known as Disney Adventure World, a name that seemingly gives the resort more freedom to add and build new rides and attractions.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?