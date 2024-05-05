Fight Breaks Out in Line for Disney Roller Coaster, Other Guests Victimized

Last month, a fight broke out at Disneyland Resort after a group of adults left and returned to The Incredicoaster line. Witnesses claim multiple children were stuck in the middle of the conflict.

Guests increasingly feel unsafe at the Disney theme parks. Reports of theme park violence skyrocketed nationwide when COVID-19 closures ended. Southern California theme park competitors like Knott’s Berry Farm instituted curfews and other rules to curb unruly behavior.

There’s no way to prove that Disney Park violence is more commonplace now than it used to be. Sure, we hear about it more–but we also have video cameras and access to millions of people via the internet in our pockets. Incidents may occur just as often now as they ever did, but we’re more connected than we ever were.

Related: Anaheim Police Department Officers Forcefully Arrest Man at Disneyland After Vehicular Chase

Nevertheless, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort responded to concerns from guests in 2022. Both Disney parks added “courtesy” policies to their codes of conduct. The new rule reads:

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Unfortunately, not much has changed. Redditor u/LiatKim visited Disneyland Resort two weeks ago and witnessed a fight while waiting in line for The Incredicoaster. The roller coaster broke down while the guests waited in the Lightning Lane queue, but Disney cast members allowed them to stay in line until the attraction reopened.

“During that wait, a group of [three] adults asked the [cast member] to run out of the line, to which the [cast member] agreed,” the guest explained. “When the line began moving, the [three] came back we’re guessing to join their party, but a dad with his family (including young kids) were behind us and didn’t want to let the people pass.”

Things escalated as the three tried to explain that they’d asked Disney cast members for permission to return to the Lightning Lane.

“One of the three began to get heated with the dad, and the dad tried to get the others in line to stop him (as in, me and my party),” the guest continued. “We let him go and awkwardly stood there trying to avoid confrontation. When the guy returning was far (and safely) enough away in line, he turned to the dad and told him if he said anything to him again, he’d ‘slap the f**k out of him.’”

While the situation was awkward for the guests, they felt worse for the children watching.

“The dad’s kids witnessed the whole thing, and the dad then turned to the ridegoers around him and told us if we all banded together we could have stopped him,” they said. “It was unnecessary drama in an already tedious situation.”

Alert a Disney cast member if you’re concerned about another guest’s behavior. It’s best never to confront a stranger and allow security to de-escalate the situation safely if necessary.

Should guests be allowed to leave attraction lines at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park without losing their spots? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.