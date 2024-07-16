Another Legendary Piece of Disney World History Sold and Hauled off After 50+ Years

Another iconic piece of Disney World history is hauled off.

As Walt Disney himself stated, the Disney theme parks will never be “finished” but are in a constant state of change and evolution. As such, things are always changing in and around Walt Disney World in Florida, with the resort receiving some of the biggest and most important upgrades in its history.

Over the last five years, multiple rides and attractions have opened, as well as new shows, restaurants, shops, and other locations. Disney World’s long list of hotels has also received significant modifications, with Disney heavily upgrading its legendary Polynesian Village Resort.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, another legendary hotel at Walt Disney World, also underwent significant changes this year. Work finally wrapped up on the new cabins, which had been a part of the resort for decades but were recently given a makeover.

The rustic look of the old log-style cabins has disappeared as Disney has completely transformed them into new, modern miniature hotels.

The new cabins opened on July 1, 2024, ushering in a new chapter for the resort and Walt Disney World, though some fans may have wondered what happened to the old cabins.

In a bizarre twist of fate, the old Fort Wilderness cabins were actually preserved and sold online, being hauled off to the lucky buyers.

Earlier this year, it was reported that several old Fort Wilderness cabins were listed online and sold. This is apparently continuing well into July, with another old cabin being spotted on the highway.

Twitter/X user Jodicab shared a video of one of these old cabins being hauled off while traveling on I-4.

The old Fort Wilderness cabins were advertised on Facebook as “limited units” and were only available to buyers within 45 minutes of Orlando. Being listed for $50k, these cabins are not a terrible deal, allowing guests to keep an incredibly cool and unique part of Walt Disney World as a souvenir.

Not only do they act as a keepsake, but these cabins can be repurposed and used by fans, allowing the legacy of Disney’s old Fort Wilderness cabins to live on.

The reception to these new cabins has not all been positive, with some worrying that the rustic nature of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort has been lost. Similar sentiments have been shared regarding Disney’s new DVC tower at the Polynesian Village, with some comparing the new luxury resort to a “Marriott.”

Where’s your favorite place to stay during a Walt Disney World vacation?