Exclusive Disney World Resort Tower Finally Revealed After 730-Day Silence

Walt Disney World Resort has revealed some timely information after staying silent for nearly 730 days. The exclusive tower at this popular Resort is set to open later this year.

Disney’s Polynesian Resort Reveals Stunning New Details About Its Upcoming Disney Vacation Club Tower

We’ve recently received exciting news about the forthcoming Island Tower, set to debut at the Polynesian in December 2024. Alongside this revelation, we’re thrilled to unveil new concept artwork, offering you a glimpse into what awaits and how you can secure your spot among the inaugural guests. Upon your arrival at the Island Tower, prepare to be greeted by vibrant designs, including a captivating representation of a Manta Ray.

This majestic creature was chosen to embellish the property’s exterior, symbolizing themes of liberation, guardianship, and elegance. As you enter the lobby, you will be drawn to a stunning ceiling installation inspired by the enchanting Polynesian Islands. Featuring indigenous wildlife, each element pays homage to the islands’ cultural significance and cherished values.

The creation of the Island Tower has been a collaborative effort, with Imagineers collaborating with artists worldwide to craft sustainable artwork reflective of the Polynesian heritage. Employing various mediums, such as moss coverings and recycled fishing nets, these creations blend artistry with eco-consciousness, enriching the resort experience. Are you excited to reserve your stay at the all-new Island Tower in Walt Disney World’s Polynesian?

Well, you’re in luck! Booking opportunities will commence in less than a month, following this schedule:

June 4: Exclusive access for DVC Members

June 5: Priority booking for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

June 6: Open bookings for all guests

In Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is undergoing expansion with the construction of a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) tower on its western side, adjacent to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The construction project commenced in late 2022 and is anticipated to reach completion by late 2024. The upcoming tower will introduce fresh theming and amenities such as a pool and an open-air bar, enriching the resort’s offerings.

The resort’s DVC accommodations are on the eastern side, encompassing the Bora Bora, Moorea, Tokelau, and Pago Pago buildings. According to some sources, Moorea and Tokelau have garnered acclaim, boasting average ratings of 4.76. These buildings are regarded as top choices among guests, contributing to the resort’s reputation for exceptional hospitality and immersive experiences.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) membership unlocks a world of vacation opportunities that extend far beyond Disney destinations alone. Members gain access to a diverse array of vacation options globally, with the chance to save significantly on future accommodations, enjoy discounts on dining, events, and shopping, and partake in exclusive experiences and events. Becoming a DVC member entails purchasing a real estate interest in one of the participating Disney Vacation Club Resorts, designated as your home resort.

Alongside this, members are required to pay annual dues. Memberships are typically offered as either a ground lease or a term-for-years arrangement, with many properties having expiration dates set around January 31, 2042. One of the critical advantages of DVC membership lies in the flexibility it affords. Unlike traditional timeshares that bind members to specific properties or dates, DVC members receive points that can be utilized across all DVC resorts and for various trips worldwide.

This flexibility ensures members can tailor their vacation experiences to suit their preferences and needs. DVC resorts boast luxurious amenities, including villas equipped with kitchens, private bedrooms, and in-unit washers and dryers, ensuring a comfortable and convenient stay. Some notable DVC properties include Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Aulani, Hilton Head Resort, and Vero Beach, each offering unique charm and appealing for members to explore and enjoy.