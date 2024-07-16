Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

New Permit Filing Hints at Planned Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Replacement at Magic Kingdom

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 16 Comments
Tiana looking stunned with a update sign at Magic Kingdom for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disney World.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Walt Disney World Resort has set new plans for a water flume log ride that could replace Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Here’s what we know and why this could replace an already let-down of a ride.

The image shows the entrance sign for "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" with a water tower in the background that also reads "Tiana's Foods." The scene is adorned with lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and a rustic fence, giving a whimsical, adventurous feel.
Credit: Disney

Disney World Opens Tiana’s Bayou Adventure With Evacuations and Extension of Problems

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a log flume ride at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, is based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The attraction opened on June 28, 2024, and takes guests on a musical journey through the Louisiana Bayou alongside Princess Tiana and her friends. Although there was much excitement for this new attraction, things did not go as planned for Disney World and the Magic Kingdom park.

Even before its official opening last month, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure had struggled with consistent operation. During the ride’s preview period in early June, numerous guests reported issues such as frozen animatronics and malfunctioning lighting and sound. The attraction was evacuated multiple times, raising concerns about its readiness for opening day.

However, new data indicates that Disney is addressing these issues, and the ride’s reliability is steadily improving. According to findings from Thrill Data, a prominent source for theme park wait times, crowd forecasts, and other information, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has improved reliability recently, leading to things running a little smoother for this attraction.

Illustration from Disney’s "The Princess and the Frog," showing Tiana smiling in the foreground with a lily, and Prince Naveen guiding a boat through Tiana's Bayou Adventure in
Credit: Inside the Magic

New Permit Filed Showcases Potential Replacement for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has filed a patent for an innovative next-generation water flume ride system that will enhance guest experiences. Specifically, the patent outlines a two-dimensional guiding system designed to expand the viewing perspectives of water-propelled boats beyond the current forward-facing orientation typical in traditional water flume rides.

Rides like the recently rethemed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure offer a fixed view aligned with the direction of travel, limiting the placement and dynamic presentation of show scenes. Scenes positioned to the boat’s sides require guests to turn for optimal viewing as they pass by.

Disney patent filed for a new permit on a new Moana log flume ride coming soon to the Walt Disney parks.
Credit: Disney Imagineering

Disney proposes retaining traditional water flume ride elements such as water-propelled movement in its patent while introducing a square guiding bogie at the raft’s bottom. Unique underwater elements can manipulate this bogie to alter the boat’s orientation without affecting its travel direction. This technological advancement aims to enable tighter turns, more thrilling effects, and controlled perspectives for scenes around the ship.

Moana holding an oar, standing in a ready position on a ship
Credit: Disney

Disney’s patent suggests the ability to change the vehicle’s orientation while maintaining a conventional water-propelled ride system, akin to a simplified version of the controlled-spin technology used in attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

While rumors speculate potential applications for this technology, such as a Moana-themed water ride at Magic Kingdom or a Lion King attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney World has not officially confirmed these plans. However, Disney remains committed to significant investments in its theme parks, earmarking $17 billion for enhancements at Walt Disney World over the next decade.

Previously, Disney explored Moana-themed ride concepts, including a boat ride prototype showcased for a potential replacement of DinoLand USA. This underscores Disney’s ongoing exploration of innovative ride technologies, including a motion simulator dome concept unveiled in November 2022, designed to immerse guests in an expansive, Star Tours-style experience.

Moana looking surprised
Credit: Disney

Why This Disney Attraction Could Replace Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

For several reasons, introducing a viral film like Moana as a new attraction at Disney World could overshadow existing attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Moana has garnered immense popularity and a large fan base since its release. The film’s characters, storyline, and music have resonated widely with audiences of all ages.

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure may have its dedicated fan base, guest preferences can shift over time, especially with the introduction of new and technologically advanced attractions. If Moana’s ride offers innovative features, immersive storytelling, and captivating experiences, it could become a preferred choice for many visitors seeking memorable moments at Disney World. As a result, a Moana-themed ride would likely attract a significant number of guests eager to experience the adventure and magic associated with the film.

Introducing Moana’s ride could align with broader strategic goals to refresh the park’s offerings, attract new visitors, and cater to evolving guest preferences for immersive and engaging experiences. In conclusion, while Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has charm and appeal, introducing a trendy and anticipated Moana-themed ride could attract more guests due to its widespread appeal, novelty, and Disney’s practical marketing efforts. This dynamic is part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to evolve its theme park offerings to maintain visitor interest and engagement over time.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:Animal KingdomMagic KingdomMoanaTiana's Bayou AdventureWalt Disney World Resort

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

View Comments (16)