With the DeSantis campaign over as a Republican Presidential candidate and fully endorsing former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor DeSantis has his eyes set on Disney and its theme parks, announcing his billion-dollar contributions and hoping to win the hearts of voters and guests alike.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Keeps $17 Billion Promise for Disney World Expansions

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ron DeSantis has fully pledged to give Disney World billions of dollars. DeSantis has also laid out his plans for making Florida the most cost-effective state in the country. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a $116.5 billion state budget into law on Wednesday after eliminating $1 billion in local projects and other initiatives.

He emphasized that Florida achieves more with less money than other states and the federal government. “We are glad to meet needs and keep spending under control, something the people in Washington can learn from,” DeSantis remarked during a news conference in Tampa.

He criticized the Biden administration, attributing the state’s inflation and necessary budget cuts to the president’s policies.

Among the nearly $1 billion in vetoes, DeSantis labeled certain expenditures as “wasteful or not appropriate for state tax dollars.” Specific projects affected by the vetoes were not disclosed, nor had an official veto list been released by his office as of Wednesday afternoon. The cuts bring the 2024-25 budget down to the same level as the previous year, following a $511 million reduction in that budget.

Nevertheless, it remains $2 billion more than DeSantis initially requested from the Legislature in December. Set to take effect on July 1, the 2024-25 budget shows a $17 billion surplus (the money promised to Disney World). It reduces the state’s debt burden by $500 million, resulting in a lower per capita deficit than any other state. Included in the budget is $1.25 billion for teacher pay increases.

Despite a total of $4 billion invested in raises since 2019, Florida still ranks among the lowest in the nation for teacher pay, ahead only of West Virginia, according to the National Education Association. The budget also provides a 3% raise for state workers, marking the third consecutive year of such increases under DeSantis and the Legislature.

Additionally, according to Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, the spending package allocates $1.5 billion for Everglades restoration and cleanup projects, raising the total investment to $6.5 billion under DeSantis’s tenure.

Significant funds are also dedicated to accelerating Department of Transportation road projects, with some initiatives advancing seven to ten years ahead of schedule to address demand and alleviate congestion.

“Our infrastructure is better funded than some states that tax you to smithereens,” DeSantis said, aiming for New York. The budget includes $1.5 billion in tax relief, with $500 million in toll road refunds and several sales tax holidays. Last year’s budget provided $2.7 billion in tax relief.

Furthermore, the budget allocates $56 million to assist some 23,000 individuals with special needs who are still awaiting services from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. It also includes $717 million for the Live Healthy program, championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

The initiative aims to enhance access to medical care by training and to hire more healthcare professionals, offering tuition assistance to medical, nursing, and dental students, and providing loans to build clinics.

“All in all, this is a budget that shows it can be done,” DeSantis concluded. regarding the $17 billion, the collaborative agreement, mutually crafted by both entities, delineates specific stipulations regarding minimum investment allocations spanning the duration of the 15-year accord.

The $17 billion expansion project represents a significant investment in the Central Florida region, potentially stimulating economic activity and bolstering the state’s tourism industry.

This agreement offers Disney World a chance to expand its footprint and enhance its offerings, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for visitors worldwide. For Governor DeSantis, the $17 billion expansion project signifies a substantial investment in Florida’s economy, driving job creation, economic growth, and increased tax revenue.

