United States Government Intervenes, DeSantis Gets Coaching Lessons To Handle Disney World

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is getting coaching lessons from the United States government on how to deal with its recently killed feud with Walt Disney World Resort. Will Governor DeSantis follow the rules?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Coaches DeSantis on Dealing with Disney World

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, representing California, advised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to engage in dialogue with Disney regarding their ongoing dispute over the company’s autonomous status. “I’d give him the same advice I gave President Biden,” McCarthy remarked during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday. “Why wouldn’t you sit down and negotiate and talk? If there are differences, you can always find ways to solve this problem.”

The conflict between DeSantis and Disney arose in 2022 when the company opposed state legislation that limited discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools for kindergarten to third-grade students, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. McCarthy parallels DeSantis’ viewpoint, indicating his belief that businesses should avoid political involvement. “If you’re going to be a large employer inside this state, you should also abide by the rules and run your business and don’t think you should get into politics,” McCarthy asserted.

“You can take whatever position you want, but remember, if you’re elected to run a business, that’s what your shareholders want you to do.” Senator Marco Rubio, a fellow Republican from Florida, expressed apprehension that continued political confrontations could dissuade businesses from operating in the state.

“I do worry that if this happens too many times, businesses that are thinking about coming to Florida are saying, ‘Maybe we don’t want to go there because if we get into a firestorm with them politically, they might come after our business,'” Rubio voiced on Fox News, endorsing DeSantis’ critique of Disney as “legitimate.” In February, DeSantis signed legislation to curtail Disney’s autonomy, prompting the company to skirt the regulations and consequently spurring DeSantis to pursue further measures for increased state oversight of the district.

In a recent development, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis on Wednesday, alleging that the Florida governor had initiated a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the company. During an April press conference, DeSantis contemplated using land adjacent to Disney World for various purposes, including constructing a state prison. “People are like: ‘What should we do with this land?” DeSantis pondered.

“People have said maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks, someone even said, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?” McCarthy criticized DeSantis’ proposal for a prison and advocated for a diplomatic approach. “I think the governor should sit down with them. I don’t think the idea of building a prison next to a place where you bring your family is the best,” McCarthy opined.

“I think it’d be much better if you sat down and solved the problems.” The ongoing dispute between Ron DeSantis and Disney World carries significant implications for both parties. For DeSantis, the conflict underscores his stance on political and social issues within Florida, particularly regarding legislation such as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

His efforts to curtail Disney’s autonomy reflect a broader political agenda and could potentially impact his standing among constituents and within the Republican Party. As for Disney World, the situation challenges its operational autonomy and corporate interests. The company’s decision to oppose specific Florida legislation and subsequent legal action against DeSantis highlights its social and political advocacy commitment.

However, these actions may also affect Disney World’s relationship with state authorities and public perception. Ultimately, resolving this conflict will shape the dynamics between DeSantis and Disney World, potentially influencing policies, public discourse, and business operations in Florida.