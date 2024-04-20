Ron DeSantis Takes Drastic Action, Enforcing Communism for Certain Disney World Guests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill mandating the inclusion of lessons on the history of communism in lower grades, including kindergarteners. The bill signing ceremony, held at the Hialeah Gardens Museum on the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, emphasized the importance of educating students about the dangers of communism.

Under the newly enacted legislation, the Florida Department of Education will develop standards for age-appropriate instruction on communism, covering topics such as economic upheaval and personal freedom restrictions observed in Communist regimes. Starting from the 2026-27 school year, students will learn about the threat of communism and the events leading to and following communist revolutions.

While high school social studies courses currently cover communism, the bill aims to introduce these lessons at an earlier stage. It also mandates 45 minutes of instruction on “Victims of Communism Day” in a required high school government class.

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Despite bipartisan support for the bill, some Democrats expressed concerns about its implementation. State Representative Anna Eskamani questioned the measure’s effectiveness, citing past controversies over school book requirements and Black history standards.

Critics also worry about exposing young students to complex political concepts prematurely. In response, Governor DeSantis suggested a visit to the museum to provide context for understanding the significance of communism.

The bill’s passage reflects Florida’s commitment to educating students about political ideologies and historical events, ensuring they comprehensively understand the world around them.