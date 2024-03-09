A new bill is now in the hands of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that could see select Walt Disney World guests banned from using social media applications.

Amidst growing concerns about the impact of social media on children’s well-being, the Florida House recently passed a bill aimed at restricting minors’ access to social media platforms, with one lawmaker likening these platforms to a “dark alley.” The bill, known as HB 3, received final approval with a resounding vote of 109-4 following its passage in the Senate earlier in the week. It now awaits the signature of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is anticipated to sign it into law, having vetoed an earlier version.

House Speaker Paul Renner has been a vocal advocate for regulating social media, citing its detrimental effects on children’s mental health and the potential risks of interaction with sexual predators. Renner expressed optimism about the bill’s potential impact, stating, “This is something that I believe will save the current generation and generations to come if we’re successful.”

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a co-sponsor of the bill, emphasized the need for action, characterizing social media as a hazardous environment for children. He remarked, “For our children, social media is no town square. It is a dark alley.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a Florida Republican, officially ended his Presidential campaign, focusing all his efforts and sights on his running his state.

The legislation prohibits children under 16 from creating social media accounts, with exceptions allowing parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds. Furthermore, children under 14 would be barred from opening accounts altogether.

While proponents argue that the bill targets addictive features of social media platforms rather than restricting content, critics, including tech-industry groups and free-speech advocates, have raised concerns about potential First Amendment violations. Katie Blankenship, director of PEN America Florida, cautioned against overly broad measures that impede constitutionally protected speech.

Despite opposition, supporters of the bill maintain that it addresses legitimate concerns surrounding the addictive nature of social media. Rep. Mike Beltran stressed the intentional design of these platforms to foster addiction, distinguishing between preaching addictive features and restricting speech.

Rep. Michele Rayner echoed the sentiment of urgency, asserting that action is necessary in light of the crisis posed by social media’s impact on children. Although dissenting voices were heard, the bill ultimately garnered overwhelming support in the House.

Governor DeSantis, who vetoed a previous version due to constitutional concerns and infringement on parental rights, negotiated revisions to address these issues. Notably, the revised bill includes provisions allowing parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to create accounts, a significant departure from the previous version’s blanket restriction.

While the bill refrains from naming specific social media platforms, it defines criteria for identifying such platforms based on factors like algorithms and addictive features. Additionally, the legislation imposes age-verification requirements to prevent minors from accessing online pornographic sites. Voters, for the most part, especially those from the Republican party, seem to be wanting this House bill to be signed by Gov Ron DeSantis. If signed, Walt Disney World guests under that age restriction would be impacted by this law, forbidding them from accessing things like the mobile app. But for now, this is not the Florida legislature.