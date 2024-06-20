Disney Extends Life for Soon-To-Close Land, Demolition Dates Unclear

We have some good news for DinoLand U.S.A. stans.

The death of DinoLand U.S.A. has been rumored for years, so it should have come as no surprise when it was confirmed at Destination D23 last year that Walt Disney Imagineering was looking at transforming the land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a Tropical Americas area.

While we still don’t know the specific details of this transformation, we do know that Disney plans on incorporating attractions inspired by Encanto (2021), Coco (2017), Up (2009), and the Indiana Jones franchise – the latter of which will assumedly take the place of DINOSAUR.

With these new attractions moving in, we must also say an inevitable farewell to TriceraTop Spin (whose neighbor, Primeval Whirl, has already closed), Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama, the land’s many carnival games, and Restaurantosaurus. The latter is a quick-service spot with some surprisingly intricate theming, with references to the original intern storyline present throughout much of the restaurant.

As the DinoLand U.S.A. lore goes, the employees at Restaurantosaurus are actually Dino Institute interns making extra cash during their program (which is a little meta, considering actual participants in the Disney College Program often man Restaurantosaurus).

Some of the best references in Restaurantosaurus include a public notice asking interns to “restrain your youthful exuberance and cease all loud conduct after 11 PM” and a welcome letter from Dr. Bernard Dunn of the Dino Institute claiming he hopes that they’ll “serve with dignity, diligence, and decorum and, in so doing, become part of the proud half-century tradition that is the Dino Institute.”

Earlier this year, Disney brought back the atmospheric entertainment of “interns” who frequent Restaurantosaurus and play guitar for guests before going back on shift. Years ago, these interns were a regular fixture in the restaurant, so it was nice to see them back for one last hurrah.

Even more exciting is the news that Disney has apparently extended their run. Originally scheduled to leave in late June, Dino Institute interns will now remain onsite through mid-September.

The good news here is that we can also count on DinoLand U.S.A. to hold on until at least September. Disney is yet to announce a closure plan for DinoLand U.S.A. However, earlier this month, we reported that work has already begun on tearing out trees over DINOSAUR.

In May, Walt Disney World Resort also filed for new permits that will allow Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) to develop a trailer complex. Located north of Expedition Everest/Kali River Rapids and east of Conservation Station, this will occupy a back-of-house laydown yard that was previously utilized for aspects of the Pandora – The World of Avatar set fabrication.

Presumably, this will support construction efforts on the site of DinoLand U.S.A. (whenever these actually begin). These permits are valid until May 22, 2029, which provides a pretty wide timeframe for Disney to get started.

Are you excited about the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A.?