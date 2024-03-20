Iconic Piece of Disney World History Sold and Hauled Off for $50k

An old piece of Disney World history was spotted on the highway.

There are always changes happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness being the latest example. Disney began remodeling the iconic cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort several months ago, with work finally starting to wrap up on the new cabins. These new spaces will be opening on July 1, 2024, and offer up a new, refreshed look for one of the oldest and most cherished resorts at Walt Disney World. The cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are perhaps the most iconic and fun places to stay during a Walt Disney World vacation, and these new DVC exclusive resorts look incredible, though notably different than the rustic designs of old.

However, instead of being demolished and torn apart, these old cabins live on in a surprising way. In February, Inside the Magic reported that a certain amount of old Fort Wilderness cabins were being sold online through a listing on Facebook. The cabins were being sold for $50k, allowing Walt Disney World superfans a chance to literally take home a piece of the resort.

While the idea of purchasing an entire cabin may seem far-fetched, it appears there’s been at least one buyer, with an old Fort Wilderness cabin being seen on the highway. Twitter user Aaron H. Goldberg snapped a photo of one of these cabins barreling down the road on the back of a trailer, presumably being delivered to a buyer.

Out with the old. #FortWilderness #WaltDisneyWorld

The old cabins were advertised as “limited units” and were only available to buyers within 45 minutes of Orlando. At a price of $50k, these cabins are not a terrible deal, providing guests with one heck of a Walt Disney World souvenir. Disney’s Fort Wilderness is broken up into different sections, allowing guests to stay in Disney cabins or bring their own trailers and campers. It’s an incredibly unique way to visit Walt Disney World and can oftentimes be cheaper than a large portion of other Walt Disney World hotels, though “cheap” is relative during a Disney vacation.

Some fans have expressed concern over Disney’s direction with the new cabins at Fort Wilderness, something that has been echoed by multiple projects across the Walt Disney World Resort. One of the most controversial new additions to the Walt Disney World Resort can be found at Disney’s iconic Polynesian Village Resort, where a new Disney Vacation Club tower is being built. While massive and visually striking, fans have argued this new DVC location does not mesh with the Polynesian aesthetic of the rest of the resort. Some fans went so far as to describe the new tower as a “Marriott” and not something that Disney itself would produce. These new rooms were originally supposed to open in 2023 but were delayed due to unknown reasons. The new DVC rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort are now slated to officially open sometime in 2024.

Would you buy one of these cabins? Where’s your favorite place to stay during your Walt Disney World vacation?