Old Disney World Cabins Selling for $50K On Facebook

Fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to literally take part in the Walt Disney World Resort home with them.

If you have ever wanted the ultimate Walt Disney World souvenir, now is your chance. The old cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are being sold online through a new listing on Facebook. The listing was published by Kyle Brooks, who states that there are “limited units” available to purchase. These old cabins are being sold for $49,900 and can be delivered to anyone within 45 minutes of Orlando.

It’s quite common to see old keepsakes, vintage merchandise, and even unused theme park tickets make their way to online places like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, but it’s certainly not every day that you see an entire cabin from the Walt Disney World Resort being sold online.

“Available for sale now,” states Brooks” on the listing. “Own a piece of history, limited units for sale. Fully furnished. PM for more details or call 407-467-1192.”

There’s a lot going on currently at the Walt Disney World Resort, especially with its selection of hotels. While most Disney hotels are operating normally, a few are currently undergoing some significant refurbishments and upgrades, with both Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort receiving major renovations.

Disney began completely transforming and remodeling the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort several months ago, with work now being finalized. These new cabins will be opening on July 1, 2024, at Walt Disney World and provide a refreshed look for one of the older Disney World hotels. The cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are perhaps the most iconic and fun places to stay during a Walt Disney World vacation, and these new DVC exclusive resorts look incredible.

However, not everyone instantly fell in love with them, with many longtime Disney fans saying that the new cabins lose the charm and coziness of the older, more rustic cabins.

This is an incredible opportunity for guests who will miss the original cabins and have some money to spare.

Will you be buying one of these cabins? Where’s your favorite place to stay at the Walt Disney World Resort?