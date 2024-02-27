Updates Given on Rachel Zegler’s “Firing” From ‘Snow White’

For months, many Disney fans have been wondering what might be next for Rachel Zegler and Disney’s Snow White. Just recently, we were given an update.

Any fan who has been following Rachel Zegler and the controversial live-action Snow White remake knows the difficulties that the film has seen. A significant portion of Disney’s Snow White fanbase expressed dissatisfaction upon learning about alterations made to the cherished classic.

During interviews alongside Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen, actress Rachel Zegler, embodying the role of Snow White, gained attention when she emphasized the departure from the original narrative. Zegler’s viral statement, asserting that “it was no longer 1937 anymore” and hinting at the absence of a romantic subplot in the retelling, sparked widespread discussion and concern among fans regarding the film’s direction.

The ensuing uproar prompted Disney to reevaluate its strategy, resulting in the decision to postpone the movie’s release from its initially planned 2024 debut to the spring of 2025. Addressing the reactions from the fan community, Zegler recently offered insights into the production’s approach and reassured apprehensive fans, but that doesn’t mean that all is back to normal.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said. “Much like Hunger Games, there’s a very dedicated group of people who love Disney cartoons. I’m one of them. I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years. So how do you put little baby Rachel at ease with what you’re doing in your career? How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set. Because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown.”

Despite these comments, there still remains a subsect of the fanbase who believe Zegler might be axed from the project, even after it has already been produced. A recent report from ScreenRant officially put those rumors to bed.

“The speculation surrounding Rachel Zegler’s potential dismissal from Disney’s live-action Snow White due to the controversy of her remarks about the original film and her casting has been a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. However, there is no likelihood of Zegler being fired from the project. The production of Snow White wrapped before the onset of the Hollywood strike, a critical detail that underscores the impracticality of reshooting the film with a different actress in the lead role,”ScreenRant reports.

Even more so, the publication notes that firing Zegler from the project would create even further financial problems.

“The financial and logistical challenges of such an endeavor would be enormous, not to mention the negative publicity and potential backlash from Zegler’s supporters and advocates for diversity in Hollywood. Disney, aware of these factors, is unlikely to take such a drastic step, especially considering that Zegler’s comments have not been widely deemed offensive within the broader context of societal conversations about representation and inclusivity in media,” the report said.

Disney’s animated Snow White made history

In 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was more than just another animated feature; it was a groundbreaking cinematic marvel that forever changed the landscape of filmmaking. Walt Disney’s adaptation of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale marked the birth of full-length animated feature films. Prior to its release, animation was largely confined to short films and cartoons. However, Disney’s ambitious vision and innovative techniques transformed the medium into a legitimate art form capable of captivating audiences for over an hour.

The success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs not only solidified Disney’s reputation as an entertainment powerhouse but also paved the way for future animated classics. The film’s intricate storytelling, memorable characters, and enchanting musical numbers captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, setting a new standard for animated storytelling. Its impact resonated far beyond the confines of the silver screen, inspiring generations of filmmakers and animators to push the boundaries of creativity and imagination.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is its timeless appeal. Despite being released over eight decades ago, the film continues to enchant audiences of all ages with its timeless tale of love, jealousy, and redemption. The endearing characters, such as the sweet and innocent Snow White and the lovable dwarfs, have become iconic symbols of Disney’s rich legacy, ingrained in popular culture for generations to come.

Moreover, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs proved to be a commercial success, defying the skeptics who doubted the viability of a feature-length animated film. Its box office triumph not only secured Disney’s future in the film industry but also demonstrated the immense potential of animation as a lucrative and enduring form of entertainment. The film’s unprecedented achievement paved the way for subsequent Disney classics, including Cinderella (1950), The Lion King (1994), and Frozen (2013), all of which owe a debt of gratitude to the pioneering spirit of Snow White.

The live-action film will be released on March 21, 2025.

What do you think fan reaction will be to Disney’s Snow White when it is released? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!