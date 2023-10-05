Disney Abandons ‘Snow White’, Multiple Careers Threatened

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) holds a pivotal place in the history of animation and cinema as a whole.

It was not only the first full-length animated feature film ever created but also the inaugural production from Walt Disney Productions. This pioneering achievement revolutionized the entertainment industry, setting the stage for the rich legacy of Disney animation that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The film showcased the potential of animation as a medium for storytelling, proving that animated features could be both artistically and commercially successful. Its impact transcended the boundaries of animation, influencing the development of the entire film industry and inspiring generations of animators, filmmakers, and artists.

Beyond its historical significance, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remains a timeless classic that has endured for generations. The film’s enduring appeal lies in its universal themes, relatable characters, and enchanting storytelling. Snow White’s journey from innocence to resilience, her bond with the seven endearing dwarfs, and her ultimate triumph over the wicked Queen resonate with audiences of all ages.

The film’s vibrant animation, memorable music, and memorable characters, including the iconic Evil Queen and the lovable Dopey, continue to captivate the hearts of viewers, making it a cherished part of countless childhoods. In essence, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the lasting impact of animation on the world of cinema.

Over the last few months, Inside the Magic has detailed the changes that Disney has made to the live-action version of the film. Disney has abandoned essentially every key aspect of the original and, instead, is making a live-action version that will look nothing like the original. In addition, Rachel Zegler— who has been cast as Snow White– has received a significant amount of backlash due to comments she has made about the film, but she’s not the only star in the film who has ever received threats.

In the midst of the controversial production, comments have resurfaced from Gal Gadot— who is set to play the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation– about her career being threatened.

Prior to her involvement in Justice League (2017), Gal Gadot had previously collaborated with director Zack Snyder in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), establishing a strong working relationship with him. However, when Joss Whedon replaced Snyder as the director during the reshoots of Justice League, tensions began to rise. During this period, Whedon proposed a controversial and sexually suggestive comedy scene involving Gadot’s character, Diana Prince, and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

Gadot declined to participate in the scene and engaged in a dispute with the new director. Ultimately, the scene was included in the final cut, but Gadot’s role was performed by a body double. Whedon, the director of The Avengers, even reportedly made threatening remarks about potentially harming Gadot’s career.

“My experience with Joss was that he essentially threatened my career and said he would make it miserable if I didn’t comply. I addressed the issue promptly,” Gadot shared.

The actress, known for her role in Red Notice, later discussed how Warner Bros. executives resolved the matter in another interview with Elle. Interestingly, Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg, also accused Whedon of mistreating him on set when he expressed concerns about the revised script. Whedon’s response to Gadot’s allegations only exacerbated the situation.

Joss Whedon, on the other hand, did not react favorably to the criticism from the Justice League cast, describing them as the most impolite people he had ever worked with. Nevertheless, Whedon attempted to clarify the allegations made by Gadot and attributed the misunderstanding to her proficiency in the English language.

“I don’t make threats, who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to use overly elaborate language in my speech,” he said.

However, his response was poorly received, and when the magazine sought Gadot’s comment, she responded:

“I understood perfectly. I will never collaborate with him again and would not recommend any of my colleagues to work with him in the future,” Gadot said.

Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League failed to impress the audience, and it was further overshadowed by the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, which was widely regarded as the superior rendition. Consequently, Whedon has largely withdrawn from the public eye. Once hailed as one of the top directors in the superhero genre, Whedon’s reputation took a substantial blow due to his involvement in Justice League and the ensuing allegations.

Though Gadot’s experience was with a director and not an audience, she is no stranger to criticism. As she and Rachel Zegler work together, the two will likely continue to feed off one another, and stories like this can be learning lessons for Zegler as she continues to make her way through the world of Hollywood.

What do you think of this story involving the Snow White actress? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!