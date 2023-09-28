Disney Makes Historical Announcement, Releases Abandoned Movies

The Walt Disney Company is set to make history, announcing that it will bring multiple movies that once were abandoned back from the dead.

The Walt Disney Company, founded by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney in 1923, has grown to become one of the most iconic and influential entertainment conglomerates in the world. This American multinational conglomerate is renowned for its contributions to the animation industry, theme parks, film production, television networks, and various other forms of entertainment. Disney’s rich history is marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements, starting with the creation of the first-ever full-length animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), which revolutionized animation.

Disney’s legacy extends far beyond animation, as it has consistently expanded its brand into various realms of entertainment. The opening of Disneyland Resort in 1955 marked the inception of the modern theme park industry, and Disney has since expanded its theme park empire worldwide, including the creation of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and numerous other parks across the globe.

Additionally, Disney has acquired several major entertainment companies over the years, including Pixar Animation Studios (2006), Marvel Studios (2009), Lucasfilm (2012), and 20th Century Studios (2019), allowing it to tap into a vast array of beloved franchises like Toy Story (1995), The Avengers (2012), and Star Wars (1977), which have all contributed to its continued success in the film industry.

As one of the largest and most recognizable companies in the world today, it should come as no surprise that Disney is one of the more polarizing groups anywhere. Though the company still has its loyal legion of followers, it also has detractors. Outside of politics, many fans have criticized the company over the last few years for not increasing rates for its employees, its lack of creativity in animated and live-action films, and seemingly ignoring certain issues within its theme parks.

In addition, the Disney+ streaming platform has gotten its fair share of criticism over the last couple of years, particularly as of late. The platform has removed multitudes of content, even though Disney has made plans to increase prices and crack down on password sharing. Canadian subscribers got a message earlier this week that they would no longer be able to share their subscriptions outside of their household. This is similar to the policy that Netflix has now enacted.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the notice said, according to Mobile Syrup. “If we determine that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”

While Disney has major changes in store for its streaming platform, the company did recently make a historical announcement that will bring back seven movies from the dead.

According to reports from The Direct, seven movies that were axed from Disney+ are now available for purchase or rent on most major digital platforms across the U.S. These movies include Crater, Better Nate Than Ever, Flora & Ulysses, The One and Only Ivan, Rosaline, the Cheaper by the Dozen remake, and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.

All of these movies were released on the streaming platform, and most lasted just a matter of months, in some cases weeks, before they were purged by Disney. The expectation is that several other movies and television shows that were once removed from the streaming platform could become available for purchase or rent, should fans be interested. This also points to potential future plans for Disney+ releases, especially those that don’t perform well on the streaming charts.

Disney hasn’t given any word on if these films could someday return to its streaming platform, but right now, it would stand to reason that the only way you’ll see these movies is if you purchase or rent them separately.

