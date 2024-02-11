Disney Announces Official Booking Dates for Controversial New Florida Hotel

Disney is gearing up to officially open up bookings for its newest hotel experience in Florida.

Disney has finally released dates informing guests when they can book a brand-new cabin at Disney’s Fort Wildness Resort. These new cabins will be opening on July 1, 2024, at Walt Disney World and have already become quite a point of contention for a lot of fans.

Disney Vacation Club members can begin making rental reservations online on March 19. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can start booking rental reservations on March 20, with bookings opening up to all guests on March 21.

Disney Vacation Club members can contact Member Services at (800) 800-9800 for more information. Annual Passholders can contact (407) 934-7639 for more information regarding booking these cabins.

These new cabins were announced by The Walt Disney Company last year, creating a shockwave of surprise and controversy throughout the Disney theme park community.

Disney shared concept art for the proposed Fort Wilderness cabin remodel late last year, causing concern for a large portion of guests. A common complaint from guests claimed that Disney was seemingly abandoning the rustic charm of the original cabins for a sleeker, more modern hotel design.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is one of over 25 distinct hotels guests can stay at during their stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” These hotels range from value-priced rooms at places like Disney’s All-Star Sports and Pop Century Resorts to luxurious suites at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the iconic Contemporary Resort.

Disney is currently working on multiple hotels around the Walt Disney World Resort, with a massive new DVC tower also set to open at Disney’s Polynesian Village this year. This new DVC tower is yet another example of Disney potentially missing the mark with its audience, with fans and guests alike calling out the original concept art for looking like a “Marriott.” This new tower admittedly looks better and better as time goes on, but guests will only be able to judge it for themselves when it officially opens.

Where’s your favorite place to stay during a Walt Disney World vacation?