Guests Forced to Park in Actual Grass as Parking Overflows in Disney World

EPCOT’s parking situation reached a critical point, leaving some guests forced to park on the actual grass.

Visitors had no choice but to park in the grass during their day at EPCOT in Walt Disney World, with parking lots apparently overflowing into unusual areas of the park. As shared in a photo by bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), a large number of cars were parked in the actual grass on the inner bounds of EPCOT, making for one extremely unique photo.

There was grass lot parking at EPCOT today.

— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 11, 2024

Dozens of cars were left parked in the grass just in front of Spaceship Earth, making for one of the most unique photos taken of the Walt Disney World Resort in recent memory. Crowds have certainly picked up in Walt Disney World, with all four parks selling out for Annual Passholders on Saturday. It’s likely that parking overflowed due to runDisney tents that are still set up in certain areas of EPCOT’s parking lot.

This is actually a well-documented phenomenon, with guests being forced to park in the grass at EPCOT late last year as well.

EPCOT has admittedly undergone a significant amount of change, with the entire theme park transforming over the last few years. This all started after The Walt Disney Company announced that its EPCOT theme park in Walt Disney World would be receiving multiple upgrades, both in terms of its layout and selection of attractions. A lot of these announcements were ultimately canceled, like the fabled Mary Poppins attraction, but EPCOT ultimately did receive new areas and rides to explore, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

EPCOT is now broken up into four distinct neighborhoods: World Discovery, World Showcase, World Nature, and World Celebration. Each one of these areas shows a variety of things to do and explore, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to immersive and culturally impactful experiences.

What’s your favorite EPCOT activity?