Historic U.K. Crisis: Theme Park Faces Permanent Closure as Police Investigate, 22 Women Hospitalized After Death

Things are not looking too good for one popular U.K. theme park, as a police investigation is beginning to take way.

When guests go to a theme park, many expect their day to be met with memories, adventure, and fun — not death. Sadly, that is exactly what has happened at Dreamland theme park.

Dreamland Margate is a quintessential British amusement park situated on the picturesque Kent coast. It is renowned for its nostalgic charm, vintage rides, and vibrant atmosphere.

Dreamland’s origins can be traced back to 1880 when the site was first used for amusement rides. The park, however, officially adopted the name “Dreamland” in 1920, coinciding with the opening of its iconic Scenic Railway, the UK’s oldest wooden rollercoaster.

The park flourished throughout the 20th century, becoming a beloved seaside destination for generations of visitors. However, like many British seaside resorts, Dreamland faced challenges in the latter part of the century. In 2003, the park closed its gates, facing the threat of redevelopment.

Fortunately, a passionate local campaign led to the park’s restoration and reopening in 2011. The revitalized Dreamland has successfully blended its rich heritage with contemporary attractions, creating a unique and vibrant destination.

Dreamland boasts a captivating mix of vintage and modern rides, catering to thrill-seekers and families alike. The park’s centerpiece is undoubtedly the historic Scenic Railway, a wooden rollercoaster that offers a thrilling journey through the park’s landscape.

Other popular attractions include:

Chair-o-plane: A classic carousel ride offering stunning views of the Kent coast.

Big Wheel: A traditional Ferris wheel providing panoramic vistas of the surrounding area.

Hurricane Jets: A fast-paced spinning ride for those seeking a thrill.

Busy Bee Coaster: A family-friendly rollercoaster perfect for younger visitors.

Beyond the rides, Dreamland offers a variety of entertainment options, including live music, street performers, and art installations. The park also hosts various events throughout the year, attracting visitors of all ages.

While updated specific annual visitor numbers are not publicly available, Dreamland’s popularity is evident in its bustling atmosphere and consistent footfall, especially during peak seasons. In 2019, however, the park boasted 650,000 visitors.

The park plays a crucial role in the local economy, attracting tourists, supporting local businesses, and contributing to the revitalization of Margate.

Dreamland prioritizes visitor safety and adheres to strict safety regulations. The park undergoes regular inspections and maintenance to ensure the safe operation of its rides and attractions.

Historically, there have been no major accidents or tragedies reported at Dreamland. However, as with any amusement park, minor incidents such as injuries from falls or collisions can occur. Dreamland maintains a focus on preventing accidents through safety measures, staff training, and emergency response protocols.

Dreamland Margate has undergone a remarkable transformation from a fading seaside attraction to a thriving cultural hub. Its blend of heritage, entertainment, and community spirit has secured its place as a beloved destination for visitors of all ages.

Now, things are grim for Dreamland after a suspected overdose had taken place.

Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent, is undergoing a licensing review following a devastating incident that occurred during a day festival in June. The event, titled “Worried About Henry,” resulted in the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl from a suspected MDMA overdose, and the hospitalization of an additional 21 young people with drug-related symptoms, per BBC.

Unfortunately for Dreamland, this tragedy struck days after Kent’s iconic Dreamland amusement park secured a coveted nomination in the UK Theme Park Awards 2024. The annual awards celebrate the nation’s best attractions across various categories, from thrilling rides to exceptional entertainment.

This year, a staggering 28,652 nominations were submitted, with Dreamland emerging as one of the final 38 contenders. The park has been shortlisted for the prestigious “Best Seaside Park” award, the sole Kent representative in the competition.

Renowned as one of the UK’s oldest surviving amusement parks, Dreamland offers a unique blend of vintage charm and contemporary entertainment. Beyond its thrilling rides, the park hosts a diverse calendar of events, including live music, art exhibitions, and a seasonal roller rink. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of culinary delights from the park’s numerous food vendors.

As the competition heats up, Dreamland stands as a proud ambassador for Kent’s thriving tourism industry. The awards ceremony promises to be a highlight of the year for the theme park sector, recognizing the exceptional contributions made by attractions across the nation.

This investigation will likely deter Dreamland for taking the crown, however.

Kent Police declared a major incident on June 29th after multiple reports of young people, predominantly under the age of 18, being taken to hospital. The youngest individual affected was just 15 years old. Despite the severity of the situation, police opted to keep the event running to facilitate the identification and treatment of additional casualties.

A spokesperson for Kent Police expressed deep sorrow for the loss of life and emphasized the importance of preventing similar tragedies. They stated, “The events on June 29, 2024, are tragic, and I wish for them never to be repeated. The venue and strategic partners are all really well engaged in ensuring that all efforts are made to minimize this risk in the future.”

The police force has applied for a review of Dreamland’s license, citing breaches of licensing objectives and the need to restore public confidence. While not seeking a full revocation of the license, Kent Police has proposed several interim measures, including the cancellation of drum and bass events, increased security, and stricter age restrictions for attendees.

Dreamland has expressed its deep sorrow for the loss of life and has pledged to cooperate fully with the police investigation. The park has also canceled a similar event scheduled for July 27th.

The report detailed that the over-16s event began at 1pm, with 6,300 tickets sold in advance for the event, and there were more than 700 tickets on the door.

In the early afternoon, officers became aware of three people being taken to hospital from the venue believed to be suffering from drug overdoses.

At 5 p.m. a man was found with suspected illegal drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and at 6pm an ambulance was called for a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from side effects of drugs.

A call shortly after confirmed one of the casualties taken to hospital earlier in the day had been declared dead following a suspected MDMA overdose, the senior police officer added.

Kent Police declared a major incident at 7pm, adding: “At this time, Kent Police were aware of 11 persons hospitalized due to drug use and potential overdoses, all of whom were under the age of 18 with the youngest being 15.”

Officers decided not to shut down the event as this “would likely have caused a large-scale public order incident”, adding: “Allowing the event to continue would assist in the identification/support of any further casualties who could be treated accordingly.

“This was a challenging decision but allowed mitigating factors to be implemented to minimize the risk towards already vulnerable children at the event.”

Dreamland has since cancelled a similar event that was scheduled for July 27, and the application described the entertainment park as a “well run” premises and “well suited to what we would deem to be lower risk events”.

The force listed a number of interim measures to be put in place before the licensing review, which the licensing sub-committee agreed were necessary on July 9.

The interim steps include formal cancellation of all drum and bass events and those deemed to be a higher risk association with class A and B drug use by those under 18, as well as more security staff, zero-tolerance signage, and for under-18s to be accompanied by adults over 25 years old.

Following the death, a Dreamland spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old woman in hospital on Saturday, June 29.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further.

“The police investigation is still ongoing, and we will therefore not be making any further comment.”

Dreamland has been contacted for further comment.

