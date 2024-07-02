Final Nail in the Coffin: ‘Disneyland’ for Sale in the UK, Theme Park Hopes Dashed

The dream of the UK’s very own ‘Disneyland’ theme park is officially dead.

There are plenty of impressive theme parks worldwide, from Universal Studios to Knott’s Berry Farm to Dollywood. However, for many, Disney set the standard for immersive experiences upon opening Disneyland Park in 1955 – and continues to do so to this day.

Unsurprisingly, that means that plenty of people dream of having a Disneyland in their own country. As of 2024, you can find Disney theme parks in Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo, but there are still continuous calls for Disney to open more locations in additional regions.

One spot that repeatedly crops up in rumors of a new Disney location is Australia. As Inside the Magic has covered in the past, Disney actually had plans for a site in Sydney – Disney Wharf at Sydney Harbour – back in the late 2000s. This wasn’t a fully-fledged Disneyland, but rather a “bustling boardwalk … filled with outdoor cafes, waterfront restaurants, neighborhood parks, trendy boutiques, marina, hotels, and a luxury spa.”

Sadly, this plan was axed due to exorbitant costs and a mixed response from the New South Wales Government. But Australia isn’t giving up just yet. Only recently, an MP in Melbourne called on the state government to work with Disney ASAP.

Another country desperate for its own Disney is the United Kingdom. Already seemingly on the cusp of getting its own Universal Studios, the UK is one of the primary countries from which tourists travel internationally to visit Walt Disney World Resort.

Sadly, Disney has never hinted at an interest in expanding to the UK (where the typically wet and cool climate means most theme parks operate seasonally, not all year round like Disney). That’s partly why the country’s residents became so excited when an alternative was announced in 2012.

London Resort – originally known as London Paramount Entertainment Resort – was supposed to be the UK’s answer to Disneyland when it opened in 2025. Thanks to a licensing deal with Paramount, the £3.5 billion resort would’ve featured attractions inspired by franchises such as Mission: Impossible, The Italian Job, and A Quiet Place.

At one point, it also partnered with British broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV, which would have allowed it to build attractions based on Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Top Gear.

Sadly, none of this has come to fruition. In 2013, it was discovered that the site was home to an endangered species of spider. Natural England later listed much of the area as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. There was also significant pushback from the surrounding community over the potential disruption this would cause local residents.

Finally, on March 29, 2022, plans for the London Resort were officially withdrawn. The original plan was to resubmit the plans in 2023, but London Resort Company Holdings allowed its lease to expire in December and, in March 2023, went into administration.

And now, the final nail in the coffin: the freehold on the theme park site is up for sale, as per Kent Online. This comes as a part of the sale of Swanscombe Development LLP, a joint venture between Aggregate Industries and Anglo American International Holdings.

The site is being sold through Savills, which has described the plot as follows:

The land forms part of an area that is the subject of Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) status relating to the proposed London Resort entertainment resort/theme park. It was subject to a Development Consent Order submission accepted for examination in January 2021 but later withdrawn. The London Resort scheme retains NSIP status. An option agreement in favour of London Resort lapsed in December 2022 and has not been renewed.

So, there you have it. The UK’s answer to Disneyland is officially dead and buried. Fellow Brits, until Universal Studios opens, I’ll catch you on the Eurostar to Paris.

Where do you think Disney should build its next resort?