New U.K. Based “Disneyland” Theme Park Vote Rejected

When Walt Disney was looking to build Disneyland, he looked at Anaheim, California and its orange grove-covered land, and started to build Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, and all that makes up Disneyland Park. He did the same when scouting Orlando for Walt Disney World Resort as Magic Kingdom came to fruition. Finding new spots to build Disney parks is always an essential part of planning, and now, a new location has been turned down for a “Disneyland” park.

Recently, we learned Disney plans to nearly double its investment in its theme parks business. In an SEC filing, the company said it plans to spend roughly $60 billion over the next 10 years. The would include “expanding and enhancing” domestic and international parks and the cruise line. Recently, some more news has been announced regarding the parks at Destination D23.

Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, took the stage to announce some major news concerning one of our favorite Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. Following the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, we also saw the Jedi come to Disneyland Park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a meet and greet character.

Speaking of Disneyland, we have some big Avengers Campus news as well. Although Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure are fun rides, many have been awaiting news on what was promised to be a major E-ticket attraction.

Initial information revealed that the ride would see the Avengers face off against King Thanos in the multiverse, but now, we have concept art of the ride vehicle, which resembles a ship that we will fly in. No opening date has been revealed as of yet.

Other news included was The Country Bear Jamboree in Magic Kingdom will also be getting a new update with all-new music. According to Disney, the update will include country versions of several classic and beloved Disney songs, like “The Bear Necessities” from The Jungle Book. We will see and hear musical tones of rockabilly, bluegrass, and pop country.

With Magic Kingdom attractions in mind, The Haunted Mansion has patiently been awaiting a happy haunt, and now we have more information! Disney has confirmed that the Hat Box Ghost will officially become part of the Haunted Mansion in late November, after the Halloween season and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also undergoing a big change as it is now being rethemed to either Encanto or Indiana Jones, with a Zootopia overlay coming to the Tree of Life. More details on this, and other announcements, can be found here.

It was also stated that a Wakanda expansion for the hit Marvel franchise Black Panther might be developed in Disneyland, as well as an Encanto section. Prior to all of these announcements, Bob Iger did note that an Avatar expansion would be coming to Disneyland as well.

With all of these plans to expand and with billions of dollars at hand to complete them, why not open another Disneyland theme park?

Well, that is because these “Disneyland” plans are not for a theme park at all. The BBC noted Berrybank Park Events in the United Kingdom was refused permission to change the use of land at Berry Bank near Moreton-In-Marsh to an outdoor live performance venue, and Disneyland seemingly had something to do with it.

Residents complained “loud and uncontrolled” events made their lives unbearable. Oddington parish councillor David Thorpe said, “We are trying to avoid Disneyland in the Cotswolds and an amphitheatre that is out of place, but would accept a small community venture that would benefit the heart of the Cotswolds.”

It seems that adding a music venue has and will continue to cause a disruption in the farmland area, so expanding is out of the question as it would attract more people, noise, and tourism. As we noted earlier, Walt picked underdeveloped areas to build his theme parks, and now, as we know, Anaheim and Orlando are some of the most popular and busy tourist areas in America, as well as the world. It seems that Mr. Thorpe here is using the Disneyland model as something he would like to avoid entirely.

This being said, in 2012 it was announced that the United Kingdom would build its own version of Disneyland. Although the theme park would use Disneyland as a comparison, it would not be related to Disney at all. Once built the “U.K. Disneyland” would be the largest theme park in Europe, decimating Disneyland Paris. At the moment, Alton Towers is the largest theme park in the U.K.

Reportedly, the theme park is said to be “136 times bigger than the Wembley Stadium, occupying a 535-acre land space,” and around 70 per cent of the attractions will be undercover to cope with the unpredictable English weather. The theme park would not follow the “classic” castle look like Disneyland to a tee, but would do so with a twist. The Park’s theming is meant to reflect British television and films. The park has been called the “Paramount” Resort by many due to the ties with the production company, located in Kent.

The Park was set to open in 2024 but has now had to be pushed back to 2025. At the moment, there is not much more information regarding the theming of the Park, but it was confirmed that dinosaurs would occupy a section of the land, much like we see at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Hollywood with the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park sections. We have also seen concept art of a very fantastical feel, with dragons surrounding the area and a large medieval castle — very much like a Game of Thrones setting. On top of that, there will also be resorts built by the Park, as well as shopping and dining locations available.

Disneyland will be expanding, however, into a new living complex! Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California, is currently under construction, and will be an elite offering of neighborhoods built by Disney, including activities, entertainment, seminars, events, and more, operated by a team of Disney Cast Members.

This new Disney neighborhood will include a range of different home types, which will allow potential homeowners to invest in their needs efficiently. The creative framework of the homes have been developed by Walt Disney Imagineers. They took inspiration from the rich history of Palm Springs to provide a welcoming landscape.

Longtable Park residents, which is the first section being developed, will have an exclusive social space area that will be the centerpiece of the entire community. This senior living area will also include Laughing Place Ranch, which will be dedicated to Disney-loving residents and their four-legged companions. Learn more here.

