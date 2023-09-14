New Details Released about First-Ever Disney Neighborhood

Walt Disney had a dream that he never got to bring to fruition. He announced in 1966 that he planned to develop an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow or EPCOT. It would be a $600 million endeavor comprised of 75 acres of domed, temperature-controlled land that could house 20,000 residents. While Disney currently has no intention of recreating a domed metropolis, they will be finally introducing their first Disney-centric neighborhood.

Disney was in various phases of development pre-pandemic to manifest this grand plan. They have now provided an update that this Disney community called Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community, will be located in Rancho Mirage, California within the scenic Coachella Valley. The neighborhood will contain more than 300 homes, a collection of family and pet parks, and a crystal clear lagoon.

This new Disney neighborhood will include a range of different home types which will allow potential homeowners to invest in their needs efficiently. The creative framework of the homes have been developed by Walt Disney Imagineers. They took inspiration from the rich history of Palm Springs to provide a welcoming landscape.

The first phase of homes will have an area dedicated to senior living that will be called Longtable Park Residences. Its name derives from the experience Walt Disney had while visiting the Coachella Valley. He was delighted by the desert mornings which brought good food and conversation from his neighbors as they sat at a long table.

Longtable Park residents will have an exclusive social space area that will be the centerpiece to the entire community. This senior living area will also include Laughing Place Ranch, which will be dedicated to Disney-loving residents and their four-legged companions.

There are no further details outside of the Longtable Park community. Yet, Disney confirmed they will release more information about Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community in the near future. Pre-sale appointments to address home designs, floorplans and pricings will be available later this year.

What do you think of this Disney-centric neighborhood? Would you move here?