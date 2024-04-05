Confirmed: Guests From One Country Can Eat and Drink for Free at Disney World

We have good news for international foodies wanting to visit Walt Disney World but not pay for the Disney Dining Plan.

Home to the most popular theme park in the world (Magic Kingdom), it should come as no surprise that Disney World draws in millions of international visitors per year. A huge chunk of the resort’s 58 million guests a year herald from outside the U.S., with many making Disney World a regular pilgrimage.

To encourage foreign attendance, Disney World regularly issues offers to appeal to tourists from that country specifically. The UK – home to one of Disney’s most avid international client bases – receives annual offers to entice new and regular visitors alike, and its latest promotion is a doozy.

Yesterday (April 4), Disney revealed that UK visitors can benefit from free food and drink while visiting the parks in 2025.

“Our Free Dining & Drinks offer returns for 2025 Walt Disney World Resort Package Holidays,” it revealed on its Disney Parks UK Instagram. Those booking a package holiday will benefit from a 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of 7 days (a common offer for UK guests) and will save “£300 per booking on flight-inclusive packages, or save £200 per booking on Hotel & Ticket packages” if they book by July 2, 2024.

In other words, guests will benefit from a free Disney Dining Plan when booking their vacation. Guests booking a Value will get a Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan that covers one meal per day, while those staying at a Moderate Resort can enjoy two quick-service meals per day. If you book a Deluxe Resort (such as Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Contemporary Resort, or the Polynesian), you get the full Disney Dining Plan, which includes one quick-service, one table service, and one snack per day (and claims to save one adult £1,105 over the course of one week).

This offer only covers guests visiting the parks between January 7, 2025, and December 17, 2025, and will kick in for bookings placed after April 18, 2025.

Unfortunately for those visiting Disney World from within the U.S., it is also very much limited to those booking through the UK website. Disney has previously introduced similar (but not quite as comprehensive) offers for domestic visitors, with a promotion launched in January giving Disney+ subscribers a free Disney Dining Plan for four-night stays between July and September 2024.

The Disney Dining Plan isn’t a new addition to Walt Disney World. However, it did only recently return from its nearly four-year-long hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – albeit with higher prices. As before, however, unused credits do roll over from previous days, meaning you can get plenty of bang for your buck (and come home with your jeans slightly tighter than before you left).

Do you opt for the Disney Dining Plan when visiting Walt Disney World? Let us know why (or why not) in the comments!