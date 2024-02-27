Disney World Quietly Raises Price of Dining Plan

Price increases aren’t stopping with theme park tickets.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Quietly Dumps Company Stock Before Billionaire Showdown

Along with the announcement that tickets would be getting more expensive in 2025, Disney has also quietly increased the price of its Dining Plans. New vacation packages for 2025 reveal that the price for the Disney Dining Plan has increased.

The Quick Service Dining Plan is priced at $59.14 per person per day. This represents an increase of $2.13 over 2024. The Standard Dining Plan is now priced at $97.70 per person per day, marking an increase of $3.42 since 2024.

Prices for children on the Disney Dining Plan have also risen, with the quick service and regular dining options rising by around $1 each. There are a plethora of places to eat when visiting Walt Disney World, with all kinds of culinary experiences just waiting for guests to stumble upon. From fan-favorites like Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to hidden gems like Jungle Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom, there’s no end to the incredible food options at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Related: Newlywed Couple Holds Wedding Event Inside Disney Park Ride

With the Walt Disney World Resort being as large and as expansive as it is, there are countless ways to “upgrade” your Walt Disney World vacation. From Disney PhotoPass to Disney Genie+, guests can enhance their stay in a variety of ways, but there’s nothing quite like the Disney Dining Plan.

What started as a way to streamline guests’ itineraries, allowing them to map out their meals, turned into one of the most notorious and popular Walt Disney World vacation upgrades, with a price to match. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, Disney shuttered this program, leaving it abandoned for quite some time. The Disney Dining Plan remained unavailable for years, leaving fans questioning if or when it would even return.

However, these packages were brought back at the start of 2024, allowing guests to quite literally eat their hearts out. The Disney Dining Plan is broken up into two distinct offerings: the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan. The options guests choose depend on what type of cuisine they want to experience during their vacation, with the quick-service option being more popular with on-the-run families. The regular Dining Plan is a great choice for guests who want to relax and take their time, enjoying the delicious sit-down restaurants scattered throughout Walt Disney World.

Visit the official Walt Disney World website for more information on the Disney Dining Plan.

Have you ever used the Disney Dining Plan? Will you be visiting Walt Disney World next year?