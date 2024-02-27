Newlywed Couple Holds Wedding Event Inside Disney Park Ride

A couple visited the Disney parks shortly after tying the knot.

Everybody knows that the Disney theme parks are some of the most magical and exciting places on Earth, bringing in millions of guests each and every year. From Disneyland to Walt Disney World, guests have come to expect a certain level of quality, theming, and immersion that can only be found at Disney Parks.

This is why Disney is the go-to place for many special occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and, of course, honeymoons. Disney is a popular spot for newlyweds to vacation after their wedding. Many Disney resorts have special areas where couples can actually tie the knot. One of Disney’s most popular (and expensive) wedding venues is located at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Walt Disney World. Here, couples can say their “I dos” in style, surrounded by absolutely stunning decorations and architecture.

However, it’s not every day that you see a recently married couple inside a Disney theme park ride or attraction, which is exactly what happened with a couple visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort.

The couple in question was seen inside Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, a motion-simulator experience based on Star Wars. The couple took photos throughout the ride’s queue, as well as inside the actual ride vehicle itself.

You can check out a few photos down below in a post shared to X (Twitter):

Shooting finished! I told him that I like Star Wars, so at the end he took a photo with Statua and we all rode together lol

The couple are big fans of Star Wars, so this photo destination makes a lot of sense. In 1987, George Lucas and Disney teamed up for the release of Star Tours in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This ride (at the time) was a state-of-the-art attraction, placing Guests right in the middle of their very own Star Wars adventure. Since its opening, the ride has remained popular, with it undergoing a huge refurbishment in 2011, adding even more scenes and characters to the ride, like Darth Vader and Princess Leia, as well as new characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Poe Dameron.

The ride can be found at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

What Disney ride would you take wedding photos in? What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction?