Tragic Theme Park Death: Teenager Killed After Allegedly Being Spiked, Police Now Involved

A teenager has sadly died after allegedly being spiked at a popular theme park event.

While theme parks do their best to maintain strict safety standards, one of the few things they can’t control is guest behavior. Even with stringent security measures, sometimes the actions of those attending a park can have tragic consequences.

That was the case at one theme park this past weekend when a 17-year-old girl – named by local news outlets as Emily Stokes – died amid claims that she had been spiked.

As per ITV News, Stokes was attending an all-day drum and bass event at the popular UK theme park Dreamland Margate. Her sister, Megan, has since set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in which she explained the circumstances of her death.

hi i’m megan stokes i’m starting up a go fund me as my younger sister has tragically passed away from an overdose from being spiked last night in margate. Emily was the kindest person you could ever meet she was so full of life and to have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old it has completely broke me and it breaks my heart that we may not be able to give her the send off she would’ve wanted so i’ve set this up so hopefully we can give her the best send off many thanks megan.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has raised over £4,00 of its £6,000 goal.

Stokes was reportedly assisted by medical teams at Margate Dreamland after falling ill on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The park was holding its Worried About Henry event – described as an “all-day bass-oriented event at Margate’s iconic seafront destination” and exclusive to those over the age of 16 – at the time.

Worried About Henry brings a must-see all-day Drum & Bass event to our iconic Scenic Stage this Saturday 🎉🙌 Check out our FAQ’s here 👉 https://bit.ly/3Vlnhzw Share your picture-perfect moments with us by tagging your photos, videos and stories with #dreamlandmargate 📷

Worried About Henry brings a must-see all-day Drum & Bass event to our iconic Scenic Stage this Saturday 🎉🙌 Check out our FAQ's here 👉 https://t.co/ajuh75Dmq8 Share your picture-perfect moments with us by tagging your photos, videos and stories with #dreamlandmargate 📷 pic.twitter.com/8Ud0RBzoJa — Dreamland Margate (@DreamlandMarg) June 27, 2024

She was subsequently taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital, where she later died of a suspected drug overdose. Kent Police were notified of her death at approximately 6 p.m. and have since issued a statement in which it said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, and a report is being made for the coroner.”

Dreamland Margate also issued its own statement in which it claimed that it is “deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old woman in hospital on Saturday 29th June. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends, and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further.”

The park has operated since 1880 and is known for its array of vintage rides, including Helter Skelter, Scenic Railway, Rock ‘n’ Roller, and the Margate Maze. It hosts regular music events throughout the summer. Amid fears of other spiking incidents at the park, district councilor Marc Rattigan has since called for Dreamland Margate to suspend similar events until it carries out a full investigation.

Rattigan has also insisted that the park needs more security to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. “Conversations with event-goers revealed that 80% were not subjected to security checks upon entry,” he said. “Additionally, while walking around Margate on Saturday, I observed large groups of underage, intoxicated teens causing disturbances throughout the town.”

While the majority of theme parks conduct searches upon entry, drug-related incidents aren’t unheard of at locations worldwide. As Inside the Magic previously reported, guests have previously shared videos of themselves under the influence of psychedelic drugs at Walt Disney World Resort. One guest also detailed an alleged incident in which they witnessed a girl passed out at Disneyland Resort, with one of her friends telling medical responders that her boyfriend gave her “something.”

How do you think theme parks can tackle drug use on property?