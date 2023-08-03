Disneyland Guest Allegedly Overdosed, Boyfriend Held Responsible

A Guest recently recalled a terrifying incident at Disneyland Resort in which a female Guest experienced an overdose.

Disneyland Resort is renowned as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” From Space Mountain and “it’s a small world” to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, its two Parks are packed with attractions designed to inject a little bit of magic into the day of each Parkgoer.

However, even Disneyland and its Cast Members can’t keep the realities of the outside world completely at bay. In the past, Disneyland Resort has seen everything from Guests being arrested for aggressive behavior toward Cast Members and assaulting the police to injuries sustained in the rope drop stampede for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A Guest recently detailed witnessing another grueling incident at Disneyland Resort. In a thread detailing “the wildest thing [they’ve] ever encountered at Disneyland,” user Silly_Rabitt88 revealed that they once saw a young female Guest experience an overdose in the Park.

The Parkgoer explained that they saw “a teenage girl passed out on the ground and her boyfriend refused to tell emergency personnel what he gave her. I hope she still isn’t with the guy who overdosed her at Disneyland.”

They later went on to explain that the female Guest was visiting the Parks with friends. One of her friends allegedly told the attending medical responders that it was her boyfriend who gave her “something,” but nobody was aware of what exactly she had consumed – nor did they know the outcome of her medical attention.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Guests taking drugs at a Disney Park. TikToker Raveena Aurora (@raveena_aurora) sparked debate after sharing a video earlier this year that saw her exploring Disneyland Park after ingesting psychedelic magic mushrooms (“shrooms”) – despite the fact that they are illegal to possess or cultivate in California. Guests have previously also found illegal drug paraphernalia on Disneyland property.

