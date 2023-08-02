Man Handcuffed, Escorted Backstage After Incident at Disneyland

An incident at Disneyland Resort saw a man handcuffed and escorted backstage due to his “entitled” and “belligerent” behavior.

Ever since 1955, Disneyland Resort has offered Guests an unbeatable combo of rides, entertainment, dining, and Disney magic. Cast Members traditionally play a huge role in creating this magic, from those working in Attractions to Custodial to those serving as “friends” with iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse.

However, sometimes the magic is hugely reliant on the behavior of other Guests. For better or worse, another Guest can easily impact the day of both those around them – as demonstrated by a story recently recounted by a Disneyland Resort Guest on Reddit.

In the spring of 2017, user Bullitt_guy was visiting Disneyland Park and hanging out in the hub mid-morning. The horse-drawn streetcar was coming into the hub to make its stop in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle when a man stood in the path of the car.

“The Cast Member who was leading the horse and ensuring everyone was clear of the tracks ahead was asking a guy standing on the tracks to please move to one side,” they said. “This guy ignores her and literally waves her off.”

With the car halted in its tracks, the Cast Member started “fiercely” ringing their bell, telling the Guest that he needed to move – which he refused to do. “The most entitled thing I’ve ever heard from a Guest came out of his mouth: ‘Just go around me!'”

The Cast Member responded that he needed to be the one to move “for his safety and the safety of the horse.” The Guest promptly doubled down on his cause, insisting, “‘Listen, I’m not moving so just go around me!’ (Except now with WAY more cursing).”

This exchange reportedly continued for two minutes, with the Guest growing increasingly “belligerent” and his wife and children chipping in to support his “noble cause.”

As it continued, the Guest began “screeching and cursing” until Disneyland Security Cast Members, a manager, and the Anaheim Police Department arrived. The Guest was subsequently escorted “in handcuffs” backstage, where management would “presumably drop the Disney Ban-hammer.”

While this kind of incident at Disneyland is rare, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of something along these lines happening at a Disney Park. A man was recently arrested after he assaulted an EPCOT Cast Member, injuring her ribs and sending her to hospital.

Have you ever witnessed an altercation between a Guest and a Cast Member at a Disney Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic!