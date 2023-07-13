“When Will Cast Members Stop?” Guests Blast “Irritating” Disney Park Trend

Some Guests are taking issue with a common trend among Disney Cast Members, dubbing it “irritating” and claiming it puts other Parkgoers off returning for another visit.

Since Disneyland Resort opened in 1955, Disney Cast Members have upheld incredibly high levels of customer service. From the “Disney point” to the renowned “Disney Look,” there are several company guidelines that have given Cast Members their iconic 50-year-long reputation.

As times have changed, however, so have Cast Members. In 2021, Disney offiicially updated the “Disney Look” to allow its Cast Members to have visible tattoos (except for the face, head, or neck, or anything that’s larger than a hand) and nail polish, and permit greater gender-inclusivity.

Another change has been the language Cast Members use to talk to Guests. While it was previously common practice to refer to Guests as “sir” or “ma’am,” Cast Member training now encourages more gender neutral terms to avoid misgendering Parkgoers. This includes calling Guests “folks” or “friends.”

However, some Guests are finding issue with being referred to as the latter by Cast Members. In a recent Twitter thread, one disgruntled Parkgoer called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for changes to Disney Parks and questioned: “When will Disney cast members stop having to call everyone ‘friends?'”

Other users chimed in to share their thoughts about Cast Members they don’t know referring to them as “friends,” with one complaing that “that whole ‘friends’ salutation is generic and frankly disrespectful. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ is much more respectful of Guests.'”

One user even pinpointed this kind of language as a reason why Guests choose not to return to a Disney Park. “Minding your own business when suddenly ‘UM EXCUSE ME FRIEND CAN YOU BLAH BLAH BLAH’ (i’ve never met this person in my life),” they wrote. “Just another small thing that adds up to people never coming back.”

While many called for Cast Members to return to calling Guests “folks” over “friends,” one user pointed out that there’s a reason why some prefer to use the latter. “When you talk too fast and you say folks very quickly it can be heard as a very different word,” they said. “[That’s] why I personally avoid folks at WDW.”

With many labelling the use of “friends” as “not even friendly,” “offputting,” and “disrespectful towards Guests,” it’s safe to say that some aren’t too keen on the term. However, with gender neutral language the new norm in Disney Parks, it’s phrases like these that help to make Disney Parks a safe, inclusive space for all.

What do you think of Cast Members referring to Guests as “friends?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments!