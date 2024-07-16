‘Bluey’ Drops F-Bomb, Disney Does Nothing

With over 150 episodes, a 28-minute-long special, and an upcoming series of 20 minisodes, Bluey has captured millions of viewers’ hearts and imaginations. However, a few things might get mixed up in translation.

Thanks to the beloved cartoon dog from Ludo Studio, words like “biscuits,” “dodgy,” and “dobber” might have wormed their way into many kids’ (and parent’s) vocabulary. While the phrase “dunny” might have caused a bit of a hassle in the Heeler household, a certain four-letter word made headlines on Bluey’s socials.

Disney+ and Disney Junior are how billions of Bluey buffs around the world currently stream the show, but the House of Mouse is also notorious for censoring the show a bit too much and drastically altering episodes. However, one naughty word quickly became the topic of debate amongst hundreds of viewers this weekend.

Bad Words on Bluey?

If there’s one element of the beloved animated series that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, it’s the show’s use of language and Australian slang, which gives it a unique sense of humor. Although some parents might need a minute to catch the meaning behind some phrases, the show has apparently incorporated many different Australian terms into polite conversation, like “bin chicken,” “fairy bread,” and “grey nomads.”

That said, many viewers are causing a stir over the term “fart” or rather the replacement word “fluff” or “fluffy” in the episode “Family Meeting.” In the episode, Bandit is put on a mock trial after obnoxiously cutting the cheese in Bluey’s vicinity, and the F terms fly like nothing else.

While this is perfectly normal behavior for almost any cartoon dad from Homer Simpson to Gru, the terminology for Bandit’s “alleged fluffy” caused a strange reaction. The subject of mildly naughty humor has been a thorn in many sides of the show’s past (such as the infamous fat-shaming episode), but this brand of censoring seems to have ultimately confused the fanbase.

A recent post shared on the r/Bluey subreddit by u/Captain-Skyy asked the following:

“I never would’ve considered fart a rude word as a kid or an adult now, so just find it strange they’ve censored it with “fluffy”. Is there any other reason for doing that other than this?”

The post received over 100 different responses as to why or why not the term “fart” or other variation for flatulence was appropriate. Additionally, the episode and the debate that followed also cast a light on the show’s attention to language.

This isn’t the first time the show has had an innocent term censored, such as Disney re-dubbing the episode “The Decider.” The phrase “we’re gonna flog ya” becomes “we’re gonna beat ya” regarding a rugby match.

However, the fart in question actually has nothing to do with Disney’s superfluous censorship. In reality, it’s actually 100% scripted and unedited by the creators at Ludo Studio. Still, is it really such a big deal?

Lost in Translation

Due to today’s social climate, many viewers agree that Disney has become a bit overly cautious with what it puts on its platforms. However, it feels a bit strange that so much debate was created by a silly fart joke.

In a way, Bluey’s “fluffies” mimic the same reaction to the implied fart joke from The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata” sequence. A large, pearl-clutching reaction to something only mildly naughty really shouldn’t be such a scandal, yet here we are.

Just as words like “dinglehopper,” “heffalump,” and “Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo” have become members of our modern lexicon, so too will “fluffy,” “wackadoo,” and “duck cake.” All we can really do is thank Bluey for expanding our vocabulary.

