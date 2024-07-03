Home » Movies & TV » Television

Is That all? Why Some ‘Bluey’ Minisodes Aren’t on Disney+ (Yet!)

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Animated character Bluey, a blue heeler puppy, stands in a pool with a joyful expression. She wears large pink goggles, floaties on her arms, and a dark blue swimsuit with a fish design. The background perfectly captures the essence of summer fun with its soft blue-green color scheme.

Credit: Ludo Studio

If you’re anything like this writer, you were up early this morning catching the premiere of the new Bluey minisodes on Disney+. However, you also saw that we’re not getting the full set, at least not immediately.

Two animated dogs, one wearing a blue shirt, are sitting in the front seats of a red van with an open window. another small dog is in the back seat looking out.
Credit: Disney+/Ludo Studio

This morning, Disney+ subscribers received not one but seven new Bluey episodes as part of Ludo’s new miniseries. The latest batch of Bluey bits comes right on the heels of season 3, and fans still want more.

However, Ludo teased fans with 20 new episodes to scratch that animated itch. So why are we only getting a piece at a time?

Bluey’s Back (Kinda)

A colorful collage features characters from the animated show "Bluey." Central text reads "Bluey Minisodes" with "Mini" in red. Characters include Bluey, a blue dog; Bingo, a brown one; and others like a gray dog and a colorful owl. Pastel backgrounds set the scene for these Disney+ mini adventures.
Credit: Ludo Studio

“Burger Dog,” “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs,” and “Animals” are the first seven minisodes out of the 20 promised by the studio. With each episode roughly one or two minutes long, it almost feels like we’re only getting a small fraction of the dozens of episodes we’ve grown used to.

With the first and second seasons containing over 50 episodes a piece, it looks like Ludo Studio is shortchanging its dedicated fanbase. However, there just might be a method to this madness.

Ever heard the phrase “too much of a good thing?” Well, there might be a good reason that the minisodes are sprinkled out, and the reward at the end might be more Bluey than fans can shake a stick at.

Now We Play the Waiting Game

Bluey with Headphones on
Credit: bluey.tv/Ludo

These are just the first seven of the 20 minisodes Bluey creator Joe Brumm has promised fans. The official website makes the following statement after the initial announcement:

“The new ‘Minisodes’ are a collection of 20 funny and sweet moments with the Heeler family. They are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy and Bafta award-winning team at Ludo Studio and will air on ABC Kids and ABC iview from the 16th of June 2024, and on Disney+ and Disney Junior elsewhere from the 3rd of July.”

The announcement also mentions that all of Bluey’s minisodes will be available on YouTube later this year; however, the same page also shares that this is only the first batch of episodes. The reason: Bluey is buying time.

Producers previously announced that the show’s creative team would take a hiatus to rest, recoup, and “make Bluey better.” It wouldn’t be untrue to say that the minisodes distract from the absence of full-length episodes.

Makenzie in Bluey episode Space
Credit: Ludo Studios

A year or more without Bluey sounds like a terrible fate, but Ludo isn’t leaving us empty-handed. Moreover, this might only be the appetizer before the main course.

It’s been speculated for a long while that the series will be getting longer episodes in the wake of the 28-minute long special, “The Sign.” If our suspicions are true and this is indeed Ludo’s endgame, the wait will be more than worth it in the end.

Is this one big blue conspiracy? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

