Is That all? Why Some ‘Bluey’ Minisodes Aren’t on Disney+ (Yet!)

If you’re anything like this writer, you were up early this morning catching the premiere of the new Bluey minisodes on Disney+. However, you also saw that we’re not getting the full set, at least not immediately.

This morning, Disney+ subscribers received not one but seven new Bluey episodes as part of Ludo’s new miniseries. The latest batch of Bluey bits comes right on the heels of season 3, and fans still want more.

However, Ludo teased fans with 20 new episodes to scratch that animated itch. So why are we only getting a piece at a time?

Bluey’s Back (Kinda)

“Burger Dog,” “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs,” and “Animals” are the first seven minisodes out of the 20 promised by the studio. With each episode roughly one or two minutes long, it almost feels like we’re only getting a small fraction of the dozens of episodes we’ve grown used to.

With the first and second seasons containing over 50 episodes a piece, it looks like Ludo Studio is shortchanging its dedicated fanbase. However, there just might be a method to this madness.

Ever heard the phrase “too much of a good thing?” Well, there might be a good reason that the minisodes are sprinkled out, and the reward at the end might be more Bluey than fans can shake a stick at.

Now We Play the Waiting Game

These are just the first seven of the 20 minisodes Bluey creator Joe Brumm has promised fans. The official website makes the following statement after the initial announcement:

“The new ‘Minisodes’ are a collection of 20 funny and sweet moments with the Heeler family. They are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy and Bafta award-winning team at Ludo Studio and will air on ABC Kids and ABC iview from the 16th of June 2024, and on Disney+ and Disney Junior elsewhere from the 3rd of July.”

The announcement also mentions that all of Bluey’s minisodes will be available on YouTube later this year; however, the same page also shares that this is only the first batch of episodes. The reason: Bluey is buying time.

Producers previously announced that the show’s creative team would take a hiatus to rest, recoup, and “make Bluey better.” It wouldn’t be untrue to say that the minisodes distract from the absence of full-length episodes.

A year or more without Bluey sounds like a terrible fate, but Ludo isn’t leaving us empty-handed. Moreover, this might only be the appetizer before the main course.

It’s been speculated for a long while that the series will be getting longer episodes in the wake of the 28-minute long special, “The Sign.” If our suspicions are true and this is indeed Ludo’s endgame, the wait will be more than worth it in the end.

Is this one big blue conspiracy? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!