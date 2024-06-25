‘Bluey’ Love Story Confirms Mature Season 4

If you are one of the thousands of fans who tuned in for the season three finale, you’ll already know that big changes are coming to the series. Not only are we getting new Bluey minisodes before the next season undoubtedly comes, but we might also be watching our girl grow as a character.

Several episodes have proven that time is indeed a factor in the show’s world and that we’ve seen Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends grow up before our eyes. However, that’s not the only plot point that Bluey creator Joe Brumm and his team at Ludo Studio have emphasized.

As shown by Aunt Frisky and Uncle Rad’s wedding, relationships are vital to the show’s future. However, one Bluey creator has pointed out that any upcoming incarnation might double down on that fact, and she has the footage to prove it.

Bluey Perfects the Modern Love Story

Aussie Girl Margie is a YouTube and TikTok creator known for her headlong dives into the fandom and exploration of the various facets of the Bluey universe. In the video above, she brilliantly demonstrates how the budding romance between Captain and Mia demonstrates the traditional boy-meets-girl formula and how continuity has thrived beyond the TV show alone.

That’s all very fascinating, but what could this mean for the main cast? If you’re one of the die-hard Bluey buffs out there, you’ll know that Ludo Studio never does anything without intent.

As demonstrated by Rad and Frisky, as well as the Terrier’s Mum and Winton’s Dad, Bluey knows how to play the long con. Previous episodes might have been short and sweet, but the payoff seen in “The Sign” spoke volumes.

Pups Growing Up

Bluey wouldn’t be the first animated series whose cast grows up in real-time, as it’s worked wonders for series like Adventure Time and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Even so, could we see a deeper dive into romantic relationships in a realistic sense?

This also isn’t the first time the show’s writing has ventured in a more adult direction, proving that the show is growing with its audience. The show has never been shy about covering difficult and complex subject matter, so exploring the inner workings of romantic relationships wouldn’t be off the table.

Aussie Girl Margie mentions how realistic the show is about character development. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if the show went even further with utilizing these elements in the very near future. Based on what we know now, it’s much more than coincidence.

