Fans Thrilled as Bluey Steps Down for New Series

It was revealed that a new Bluey miniseries is set to premiere between now and the alleged fourth season. However, Bluey herself might be stepping out of the spotlight and giving her friends a chance to shine.

Bluey will always be the name on the marquee, but she’s far from the only element that makes the show work. Although the beloved blue heeler has more than her fair share of fans of all ages, many find themselves identifying with some of her friends in other episodes of the show. As a result, the upcoming spinoff is pulling focus to the supporting cast, and fans are surprisingly supportive.

Inside the Magic has covered various episodes in which Bluey takes more of a supporting role or doesn’t even appear at all. It seems her ever-growing fanbase is also totally on board with the idea of the new project shifting focus to some of the other characters. Perhaps Ludo is tapping into an underfed demographic.

Bluey Rolls Over, Fans Share Why

A recent post on the r/Bluey subreddit asked the question, “What is your favorite Bluey episode without Bluey as the main focus?” Naturally, hundreds of comments soon flooded the thread, with fans sharing their favorite episodes. However, this could also be interpreted as a push for alternative storylines.

While the users are quick to add dozens of suggestions for recommended viewing, such as the acclaimed “Sleepytime” episode that put Bingo in the spotlight, there’s also a surprising amount of consistency with the episodes “Army,” “Space,” and “Cricket.” With what we know about the episodes and what the fans have shared, the upcoming miniseries might take a few cues from these non-Bluey adventures.

“Army”

In this episode, Bluey steps down to allow the friendship between Jack (a neuro-divergent-coded Jack Russell terrier) and Rusty (a red kelpie) to take center stage. The friendship between the two is repeatedly praised on the thread, but u/BloodEclipse27 shares precisely why the episode matters when they write,