Bluey To Be Next Olympic Mascot, Official Report Shares

It’s safe to say that Bluey and the rest of her cartoon canine companions have become a global phenomenon, but a trip to the Olympic Games in Brisbane might just push her further into the realms of superstardom.

With her own Macy’s Parade balloon, theme park appearances at Alton Towers, and sitting at the top of the Nielsen ratings, Bluey has made more than a name for herself since first gracing our screens. However, a petition to make her the next Olympic mascot for the Brisbane games.

For those unfamiliar with the meaning and purpose of the Olympic Games, the event’s official page shares the following statement,

“The Olympic Games are the world’s only truly global, multi-sport, celebratory athletics competition. With more than 200 countries participating in over 400 events across the Summer and Winter Games, the Olympics are where the world comes to compete, feel inspired, and be together.”

The iconic sporting event is already scheduled to take place in Paris, France, for the 2024 Summer Olympics, but Paris isn’t the only site on the official list. The International Olympic Committee already has the next four events planned out: Paris in 2024, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028, and Bluey’s native Brisbane in 2032.

But Why Bluey?

According to Australia’s The Project, “A petition has been started asking the Brisbane Olympic Committee to make Bluey the mascot for the 2032 Games, and it has already garnered thousands of signatures.” While the idea is still up in the air, it might actually be more than possible given the character’s cultural significance.

As pointed out in the video above, Bluey is family friendly and has a huge merchandise potential. Additionally, her international appeal makes her one of the most recognizable fixtures in Australian culture.

Next to the Great Barrier Reef and the Sydney Opera House, Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan are icons that absolutely scream Australia. So why wouldn’t she have a role to play in the 2032 Olympics?

For Real Life?

If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas, but that still doesn’t mean Bluey or her show’s influence won’t have some sort of connection to the event. She may or may not be the Olympics’ official animated ambassador, but she will have a role to play.

The fact that the games are set to take place in Brisbane, the setting for the iconic show, already gives the coordinators grounds to strike some sort of deal with Ludo. Parties interested in seeing this come to fruition can add their name to the petition here, and we can hopefully expect to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli when the games come to Australia in 2032.

