Muffin Is Taking Over ‘Bluey’: What We Know

It’s no secret that Bluey is perhaps one of the most beloved animated characters currently circulating in modern media. Alongside peers like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, the beloved blue heeler has had the world by the heartstrings for three whole seasons, but she might be stepping aside to give someone else a turn in the spotlight.

With the announcement of the new minisodes and longtime fan speculation, Joe Brumm and the rest of the creative team at Ludo are shifting the focus from the titular lead to some of her other friends. While Bandit, Unicorse, Nana, and Grandpa Bob are the only side characters mentioned by name (so far), evidence has been piling up about a certain controversial pup for several episodes. Let’s just say that Muffin might be stealing more than Bluey’s toys in the near future.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Movie Taps Hugh Jackman and More

Muffin Cupcake Heeler, two feet and three years of pure, tiny, toddler terror, is one of the most divisive characters in the show’s history. While many cite her loud, bratty, and abrasive nature as essentially the show’s only fault, she’s also the most realistic character in the entire series. That’s what makes her the ideal candidate to take Bluey’s spot.

Bluey Bows Out, Muffin Moves In

Bluey will always have our hearts, and that will not change no matter how many minisodes Ludo and Disney throw at us. However, rumors of a potential season four expanding the runtime of its episodes might have her taking a step back to allow other characters to lead the charge. While many fans might prefer Rusty, Jack, or Unicorse, Muffin has slowly evolved into a much more dynamic (and tolerable) character.

One of the primary reasons we might see more of her than we will of Bluey or possibly Bingo is that she is so grounded in reality, something the show as a whole has down to an art form. Yes, she’s the brat of the group (what three-year-old doesn’t scream and have the occasional tantrum), but it’s safe to assume more parents relate to raising Muffin than they do to parenting the show’s namesake.

Related: Bad Dog: Bluey Goes to Vegas with Awful Results

While the unruly pup might be an acquired taste for some, she’s gradually become a more rounded-out character as the series has progressed. Over the course of multiple episodes, Muffy has gone from mania given fur to a much more likable character. Similar to how human children (hopefully) do, she’s learned how to better self-regulate and communicate, making her more than an agent of chaos.

Muffin will still consistently be the embodiment of toddler energy, but has she changed enough to carry the show like her cousins can? A look at some of her episodes reveals just how much she has progressed over the course of the series.

“The Sleepover” (Season 1, Episode 40)

“A sleepover with their cousin means Bluey and Bingo get to stay up late! But when Muffin shows up exhausted after missing her nap, the girls get more fun than they bargained for.”

If there’s one episode that perfectly demonstrates the essence of Muffin, it’s “The Sleepover.” Although Muffin’s loopiness might be rationalized by missing her nap, the title and the wild ride she sends her cousins on in their restaurant game are explicit references to The Hangover (2009). Grownup movie references aside; this episode shows how absolutely unhinged she can get.

Audiences will learn two things from this episode: “Coconuts have water in them!” and sometimes a good sleep can be the answer to your problems. “The Sleepover” serves not only to demonstrate how off-the-wall Muffin’s behavior can be but also how she’s still one of the youngest members in the cast and that (like most tots her age) she needs a little grace and a whole lot of patience.

“Charades” (Season 2, Episode 11)

“Bluey and Bingo want everyone to play Charades, but Muffin and Socks are too young to understand the rules, which threatens to derail the game. But Nana has her own special rule so everyone is happy!”

While “The Sleepover” might have demonstrated some of Muffin’s more comedic antics, “Charades” clearly and blatantly displays her more bratty side. There’s no getting around it: Muffin is the drama in this visit to Nana’s, but she also represents a good percentage of the kids in the audience, whether they know it or not.

Related: Fans Thrilled as Bluey Steps Down for New Series

It’s often been said that Bluey is a show about parenting that kids can watch too, and “Charades” is a stellar example. Although it’s true that Muffin’s demand to be a ballerina for charades does cause a bit of trouble for Bluey, Bingo, and Socks, Nana’s lesson of learning how to compromise is something both pups and parents can benefit from.

“Muffin Cone” (Season 2, Episode 42)

“When Muffin can’t stop sucking her thumb, she has to wear a cone of shame, but the cone gets in her way and she can no longer play ‘sandwich shop’ with Bluey and Bingo.”

Muffin begins to have something of a redemption arc right around here. Yes, her mindset of “I want do what I want!” is still grating on the nerves, but she also becomes much more sympathetic when she faces the consequences of her actions.

No one likes the cone of shame, but Bluey and Bingo soon learn that their games are much more fun when everyone can be involved. This episode also demonstrates that when Muffin learns how to play cooperatively, she gets along better with her peers and learns how to regulate her emotions properly. What’s that phrase about teaching a dog new tricks?

“Faceytalk” (Season 3, Episode 24)

“Bluey and Bingo love to videochat with Muffin and Socks so they can all draw pictures together. When Muffin won’t give Socks a turn, the kids discover what happens when you hog.”

“Cow. Boy. HAT!” Just when we were starting to feel for the little terror, she pulled a stunt like she did in “Faceytalk.” No matter how patient a parent is, a Scooby-Doo-worthy chase sequence that ends with dad’s phone at the bottom of a pool will send any parent over the edge.

Related: ‘Bluey’ to Become Adult Series for Season 4

Once more, Muffin demonstrates the realities of parenthood much better than Bluey or Bingo might, and many mums and dads in the audience can attest to how unpredictable real kids can be. It’s probably safe to assume that most parents have kids in the Muffin stage of life. Ergo, Bluey presents a relatable situation in which they can see that their experiences are valid, especially when Stripe and Trixie finally come to an agreement on how to handle Muffin’s mischief.

“Granny Mobile” (Season 3, Episode 33)

“At a garage sale, Muffin’s playing Grouchy Granny, and she’s making Dad push her on an old scooter. But then, a real Grouchy Granny wants to buy it, and Muffin won’t budge.”

As much as we’ve assassinated Muffin’s character, even this writer has to admit that she does have a lovable nature on full display in “Granny Mobile.” As seen in “Muffin Cone,” Muffy is a lot more manageable when she’s able to play a part in the game and become part of the group. This time, however, her rambunctious nature ends up helping the elderly dog next door.

This is the moment where Muffin makes the biggest character shift. Yes, her over-the-top toddler personality is still clear and present, but she learns how being less selfish and self-centered (like most young children can be) can have a positive endgame. Let’s all admit it: the joy she feels in trading in Grouchy Granny for Super Granny is undeniably infectious.

“The Sign” (Season 3, Episode 49)

The 28 minute Bluey special. When the Heeler home goes up for sale, Bluey is not at all happy about the news.

“The Sign” is where everything in the previous seasons all comes together and ties everything up in a neat little bow. While Muffin isn’t the focus of the episode, she does display subdued behavior while still being her loud and occasionally obnoxious self. Just like any real toddler, her behavior has essentially improved over the course of the series.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Creator Confirms Underaged Drinking in Recent Episode

Is she an angel? Absolutely not. However, the show’s reality sets in once again when how much all the characters have changed over the past 150 episodes is brought into full view. Like Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan, Muffin has evolved as a character, and her growing persona will likely follow her into whatever future Ludo Studios has in store.

For Real Life?

While Bluey creator Joe Brumm has neither confirmed nor denied Muffin’s role in the future, the show is notorious for bringing things full circle (just ask Winton’s dad). That said, one plot thread will undoubtedly need Muffin’s involvement.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Drops Banned Episode, Without Disney

If the suggestions that the show will be extending its runtime, it might be the case that more complex subject matter might be at hand. If their behavior in “The Sign” was anything to go by, Aunt Trixie and Uncle Stripe might have a marriage on the rocks, undoubtedly affecting Muffin and Socks.

That said, it might be best to wait until all 20 minisodes air on Disney+ and YouTube before we start pointing fingers. Either way, Bluey is making room for the rest of her cavalcade of cartoon canines while we wait for season four, and Muffin might lead the charge.

Are you in favor of Muffin stepping on Bluey’s turf? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!