‘Bluey’ Grows Up to Save Show’s Future

The adventures of everyone’s favorite blue heeler have captured our hearts for years, but can Bluey still keep the story going after over 150 episodes? Possibly, but not without one major alteration.

Although Bluey buffs everywhere are getting seven new episodes tomorrow as part of the new miniseries, the show’s fate as a whole is still somewhat undecided. A few leaks in the fandom have all but ensured season four is indeed coming, but there will be some big changes for our girl.

Recent developments suggest that Bluey might be maturing with its audience in the new season as longer episodes and more complex subject matter are introduced. However, this major change might not be the decision of Joe Brumm and Ludo Studio alone.

Bluey and Bingo Beyond the Backyard

Thanks to her immense popularity on Disney+, Bluey has been with us since 2018, and it continues to be a huge pop-cultural influence. Characters aging along with the viewers in real-time is nothing new, but it also might be the most genius move the show has played yet.

At the time of writing, the beloved Australian animated series sits at the top of most streaming charts with no signs of slowing down. If the creative powers at Ludo want to keep it that way, they’ll go way beyond games of Flatpack and Keepy Uppy.

While no official statement has been made on growing up, the official episodes have shown the series taking a more mature route. Entries like “Barky Boats,” “Cafe,” and the long-awaited “The Sign” demonstrate the power of how struggles with communication and friendships/relationships change as we grow up, something viewers of all ages will have to accept.

From season one to season three, the conflicts and lessons taught in the series seemingly increase in both complexity and reality. Going from keeping a balloon off the ground to an episode about abandonment issues is quite the jump, but it’s a sign that the creators recognize how to relate to the show’s audience.

For Real Life?

It’s no secret that Bluey has one of the biggest fan followings in television history, and both Disney and Ludo are well aware of who’s actually watching. If the creators want to keep their established audience as well as attract new followers, they have to evolve with them.

Bluey isn’t a six-year-old puppy anymore, and her episodes have stretched far beyond the backyard games. If the series continues on its current trajectory, viewers can expect new developments far beyond the upcoming minisodes.

Like the cartoon dog in question, the audience is growing up; some are even growing out of their Bluey phase. The show has to evolve with the viewers in order to keep both kids and their parents interested.

That’s not to say Bandit will jump a shark on a motorbike or anything, but it might be the logical way to go if the show is to keep its momentum. Given the show’s attention to development and cheeky adult humor, it’s safe to say that Bluey will follow in the footsteps of other long-lived animated series such as Adventure Time or The Simpsons.

What happens when Bingo grows out of Kindy or when Bluey and her friends stop playing pretend? We might not have a direct answer now, but the show and its creators are far from finished.

Are you prepared for a grown-up Bluey? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!