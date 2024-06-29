‘Bluey’ Leaks Multiple Specials and ‘Rocky Horror’ Episode

As the show currently sits at the top of the streaming industry, rules Disney+ and Disney Junior watchlists, and dominates our screens, Bluey has a massive future ahead. While season four is inevitable, recent developments are pushing way more than we expected… if the leaks are true.

At the time of writing, Bluey is set to get a series of 20 minisodes this summer, more than likely to tide us all over before the following season. However, that’s not all that’s in store for fans of the beloved blue heeler.

Aussie Girl Margie is a social media influencer focusing on Bluey and has long been a source for updates outside of Ludo Studio itself. Her coverage is often extensive, but her recent report of a “leak” on social media has many fans raising eyebrows.

Bluey Does the Time Warp and More

In the footage above, the creator points out and shares photos of an announcement schedule that lined up the next events down Bluey’s pipeline, one of which can still be found here. Holiday specials are nothing new for the series, but a Halloween entry with music from The Rocky Horror Show was definitely an unexpected element.

This isn’t the first time Aussie Girl Margie has found her way on Inside the Magic, and she’s not the only Bluey influencer that ended up being right on the money. Even so, the coverage is still speculative and not confirmed by the studio or Bluey creator Joe Brumm. Still we aren’t totally blind.

What We Know Now

Season four is still up in the air, at least for now, but that doesn’t mean Ludo Studio and the minds behind the show aren’t packing it in just yet. Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are obviously coming back in the upcoming Minisodes, but there might be more to the travel pictures posted on the show’s Instagram than some might suspect.

Additionally, fans have been reassured more than once that Bluey isn’t going anywhere. While it’s true that the creators are taking a hiatus in order to make the series better in the future, fans will still have more than enough to satisfy their cravings until a new season premieres.

Do you think Bluey will get a fourth or even a fifth season? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!