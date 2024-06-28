The Force is Strong with This One: ‘Bluey’ Bashes ‘The Acolyte’

After years of flops and creative missteps, Disney finally realized how much they’ve missed the mark with audiences. As things slowly shift back to a more traditional image at the theme parks and animation studios, Bluey wields its family-friendly morals and values against the dark side of Disney+.

There has been a massive awakening at the House of Mouse this summer. As Inside Out 2 (2024) becomes the first major win Disney and Pixar have had in the past two years, the company’s streaming service is still massively divided by classic Disney features and modern controversial entries on a family-friendly platform.

There is perhaps no more remarkable example of this phenomenon than between the two polar opposites on Disney+. At the top sits Bluey, the adorable Australian animated series that has taken the world by storm. Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Acolyte is scraping the bottom of the barrel with its recent ratings. The discord speaks volumes.

Bluey Unleashes the Power of Play Against Star Wars Scandal

Bluey and The Acolyte are the most distinct examples of Disney’s cultural struggles. After a season of financial flops and box office blunders, the company is starting to see the error of its ways and gradually returning to a more family-focused motif.

For the past few years, Disney has been pushing alternative narratives and initiatives that deviate from previous traditions and practices, earning the ire of the go-woke-go-broke crowd. The Acolyte is the most recent and arguably the most devastating example, given the comments made by Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland.

While the Star Wars spinoff has been downvoted into oblivion, ranking at 14% on RottenTomatoes, Bluey has become top-tier streaming material and currently sits as one of the most-watched programs on our screens. This is largely credited to its wholesome nature, morals, and family values that keep viewers of all ages (and we do mean all) returning for more.

You’re probably asking, “What do these two shows have to do with Disney’s performance?” Both represent the polar opposites of what Disney is trying to do with modern audiences (The Acolyte) and what Disney used to be known for (Bluey).

The Ratings Don’t Lie

This isn’t a massive conspiracy, either. While it’s popular to say that Disney has lost a lot of its magic and that reviews for any show are highly skewed, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the family values and imagery seen in Bluey keep subscribers hooked on Disney+.

While The Acolyte has been raked across the coals more than once, this same phenomenon can be seen in shows like The Mandalorian. Dave Filoni’s iconic space western also explored themes of family and relationships in a healthy way—when it wasn’t focused on bounty hunting, of course.

Joking aside, we are seeing the beginning of a return to the family-friendly model that made Disney billions for generations. It’s no wonder that shows like Bluey are saving Disney+ while family features like Inside Out 2 have the same effect at the theaters.

The Acolyte is floundering because the powers at Lucasfilm are using the galaxy far, far away as a soapbox for narratives pushed by its creators. Bluey succeeds because it relates to an enormous audience in a fun and creative way that explores complicated subjects without being preachy. It’s that simple.

There’s nothing wrong with trying to be more inclusive with your materials, but investing so much into one demographic at the expense of the audience that has sustained the company for the past century has consequences. It’s not about Jedi, Sith, Longdogs, or games of Keepy Uppy but about relating to your audience in the biggest way possible.

Do you think Disney is finally changing for the better? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!