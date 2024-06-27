‘Star Wars’ Fan Base Faces Dark Days As Inclusion Efforts Fail

While Lucasfilm’s latest show is wowing critics, Star Wars fans are living in a dark age after President Kathleen Kennedy and Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland take up arms against a “misogynistic” fanbase.

Much has been said about Star Wars, The Acolyte, and Lucasfilm lately, and little has been positive. Although there are still creative visions in the realm of light and magic, the latest offerings from the galaxy far, far away have been anything but strong with the Force.

There has been a tremendous push for more inclusive content in the world of Jedi, Sith, Lightsabers, and starships, but comments from the creators have created an even bigger divide amongst the fans, and it’s become more than a gender issue. In their inclusive attempts, Kennedy and Headland drove out Star Wars’ biggest and most vocal consumers.

Star Wars Promotes Diversity and Silences Super Fans

At the time of writing, The Acolyte has a measly 14% rotten audience score on RottenTomatoes, officially making it the worst entry in the Star Wars franchise. While a critical success with an 83% fresh score, many longtime fans have voiced their concerns and been insulted or ignored by Lucasfilm representatives.

Star Wars and Lucasfilm have showcased several comments regarding the male-dominated audience, and Kathleen Kennedy herself has even gone on the record blaming male viewership for the recent failures plaguing the galaxy. While the demographic might be skewed, blaming fans was undeniably a poor choice of words.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kennedy made the following statement.

“Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying. I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal.”

In the same report, Leslye Headland tacked a similar stance addressing the fanbase.

“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some ‘Star Wars’ storytelling in the past has been. I’ve felt it myself… I stand by my empathy for ‘Star Wars’ fans. But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism, or hate speech … I don’t consider a fan.”

Although there is more truth in those comments than many care to admit, singling out the prime demographic of the franchise’s audience isn’t just insulting; it’s cutting off the biggest source of income.

It’s no secret that Star Wars fans are capable of some seriously toxic behavior; what fanbase isn’t? However, if male viewers really do make up the majority, cutting them out is perhaps the worst business decision Lucasfilm can make.

Starting a Star War

The reality is incredibly simple. According to Parrot Analytic statistics (found here) provided by Jedi Temple Archives, a Star Wars news site, nearly 70% of fans identify as male.

By extension, that presumably means that 70% of the viewing audience of The Acolyte is male, the specific demographic being criticized by Kennedy and Headland. Given that information, the report puts it perfectly with the following statement. “The most basic question then is this: why not cater to the audience you have, instead of chasing an audience you don’t have?”

All studios should strive for inclusion, there’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s also nothing wrong with something being enjoyed mostly by male audiences or mostly female audiences.

Additionally, the comments about women’s lack of presence in the franchise are heavily exaggerated. Inside the Magic previously covered how some of the franchise’s most powerful entities are all women in high-ranking positions, some even more powerful than the Jedi.

The problem isn’t that Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland are pandering too much to one demographic (as South Park might have some believe), but they are essentially insulting their biggest supporters. In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a million voices cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

Do you feel a great disturbance in the Force? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!