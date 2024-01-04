Get Over It, Women Have Shaped Star Wars for Years

As new developments are revealed about the upcoming Rey movie, comments made by the film’s director have stirred a morbidly misogynistic side of the Star Wars fandom. How quickly some forget that women have been ruling the galaxy for years.

What do Queen Amidala, Princess Leia Organa, Master Luminara, and Captain Phasma all have in common? They are women of power who have turned the tide of the galaxy throughout the Star Wars universe, and Rey is only one of many strong female leads fans have loved since the series first began.

Although Rey has been heavily criticized since the finale of the Disney trilogy, she’s not the most powerful woman in the galaxy. That said, she’s still an essential player. The fanbase has simply forgotten that the women who are one with the Force hold just as much power and influence as their male counterparts.

Women Rule the Star Wars Galaxy

Characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Master Yoda, and even C3-PO and R2-D2 might be the faces of the franchise, but anyone well-versed in the lore of the galaxy far, far away knows that everyone has a part to play in the grand scheme of George Lucas’s space opera. If fans really want to see just how much power women wield, they don’t have to wait for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to release her Rey movie.

Of course, there are the obvious examples of Ahsoka Tano (Clone Wars, Ahsoka) and even the likes of Bo-Katan and Fennec Shand (The Mandalorian). Still, even those examples barely scratch the planet’s surface. Characters like the Night Sisters, Mara Jade, and more have enthralled Star Wars fans for years in the extended universe.

Youtini is an ideal resource for those seeking to engage in the Star Wars universe outside the primary media. Organizing the extended universe’s catalog of materials into eras, collections, and genres, the site has a collection built on strong female characters with their own stories to tell apart from the central Star Wars narrative.

Not only does the collection feature tales of Rey, Leia, Asajj Ventress, and many more, but the media ranges from novels to comic books to even audio dramas all contained in the canon. It’s as easy as picking a character and doing a deep dive. If fans aren’t ready for Rey, she’s certainly not the only option.

Which women of Star Wars do you think hold the most power? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!