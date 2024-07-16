Historic Disney Attraction Gets Much-Needed Upgrades, Debuts Sweeping Changes

Changes have been made to one of the most historic attractions at Walt Disney World.

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, their list of must-do activities often includes the newest and most thrilling rides and roller coasters at the parks. However, Disney is home to many classic and historic attractions as well, which aim to not only entertain but also educate.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is a fantastic example, taking guests on a tour through American history.

Carousel of Progress is perhaps one of the most unique attraction at the entire Walt Disney World Resort, inviting guests to take a seat in a massive, revolving theater. Instead of having just one stage that would need to be changed and dressed up for each scene, guests rotate around different scenes altogether. There are six carousel theaters in total, which rotate like a wheel around the center.

Guests travel through time, starting in 1901, and eventually make their way to modern times, though this final scene could probably be updated to reflect a more accurate vision of the future.

Despite its age, Carousel of Progress has remained relatively untouched but recently received significant upgrades that guests are sure to love.

Changes Made to Carousel of Progress

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom will notice brand-new seating has debuted on Carousel of Progress.

This change was reported and confirmed by Twitter/X user WDWDreamfinder, who shared several images of the new seating.

The Carousel of Progress recently received new seating in select theaters. (Theater 1 pictured)

The Carousel of Progress recently received new seating in select theaters. (Theater 1 pictured)

In comparison, WDWDreamfinder shared an image of what the old theater seating looks like.

Other Theaters (such as 4) remain with the old look for now.

Other Theaters (such as 4) remain with the old look for now.

This update falls in line with other theater refurbishments across Walt Disney World, with the Muppet Vision 3D theater also receiving new seating.

Carousel of Progress is located in the Tomorrowland area of Magic Kingdom, a land dedicated to the discovery and advancement of technology.

The attraction’s roots date back to Walt Disney himself, who originally created and designed the experience as part of a new area at Disneyland Park called Edison Square. The Carousel of Progress was eventually reimagined and became part of “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.

In 1975, the attraction made its way to Magic Kingdom, debuting with a newly-written show and theme song, “The Best Time of Your Life.”

Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland features a wide range of popular rides and attractions, such as Space Mountain, a thrilling indoor roller coaster, and Astro Orbitor, a spinning rocket ship adventure that takes guests high above the rest of the park.

Other popular Tomorrowland attractions include Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor. However, Tomorrowland’s most popular attraction is undoubtedly TRON Lightcycle / Run, the land’s newest roller coaster.

What’s your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?